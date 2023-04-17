USD (DXY) Update: Manufacturing Data Lifts Downtrodden Dollar

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Back Below 1.1000 as the US Dollar Picks up an Early Bid
2023-04-17 10:28:03
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Global Inflation Data, US Earnings Season
2023-04-16 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
2023-04-13 14:15:11
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?
2023-04-13 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reacts to Real Yield Sensitivity
2023-04-17 07:30:12
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Global Inflation Data, US Earnings Season
2023-04-16 16:01:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-04-17 08:23:00
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Rally Due for a Minor Pause?
2023-04-17 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
More View More
USD (DXY) Update: Manufacturing Data Lifts Downtrodden Dollar

USD (DXY) Update: Manufacturing Data Lifts Downtrodden Dollar

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

US Dollar (DXY) News and Analysis

  • Positive manufacturing data lifts the downtrodden dollar
  • DXY technical considerations: bounce at support provides support for developing pullback
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what our analysts foresee in Q1 for USD
Get My Guide

Positive Manufacturing Data Lifts the Downtrodden Dollar

In a rather unexpected turn, the dollar has received a welcomed boost after significantly better than expected data from the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index. The index, after registering four successive prints below zero (indicating a contraction), rose to 10.8 when only forecasted to come in at -18.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Technical Considerations

Manufacturing data as a whole has lagged the more important services industry but the latest pick up in the NY Empire State variation has sent the dollar higher on the day thus far, extending the pullback that gained traction towards the end of last week.

Dollar Basket 5-Minute Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The dollar has roughly been trading in-line with the 10-year treasury yield and the latest move to the upside coincides with another leg higher in US rates. DXY remains within the descending channel as the broader bearish trend continues. However, if a reversal is afoot, dollar bulls will be on the lookout for a bullish channel breakout and an attempt at trading towards 103.00.

A bearish continuation entertains lower levels like 101.30 and the psychologically important 100 level.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Chart with the 10-Year Treasury Yield

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

There is something to be said about a potential dollar pullback as last week’s US inflation data proved that despite headline inflation dropping like a stone, core inflation (headline inflation excluding more volatile items like fuel and food) edged slightly higher. This now has markets revising their interest rate expectations higher, which is supportive of a brief dollar pullback at least. The weekly chart below suggests that a short-medium term reversal may be in the works as prices failed to selloff beyond 100.85 and now trade higher.

DXY Weekly Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Sets Eyes on RBA Minutes
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Sets Eyes on RBA Minutes
2023-04-17 12:57:42
EUR/USD Back Below 1.1000 as the US Dollar Picks up an Early Bid
EUR/USD Back Below 1.1000 as the US Dollar Picks up an Early Bid
2023-04-17 10:28:03
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reacts to Real Yield Sensitivity
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reacts to Real Yield Sensitivity
2023-04-17 07:30:12
EUR/USD Prints New Yearly High on Rate Differentials and Hawkish ECB
EUR/USD Prints New Yearly High on Rate Differentials and Hawkish ECB
2023-04-14 09:53:08
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023