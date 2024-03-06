US Dollar Falls, Fed’s Resolve in Question; USD/JPY, USD/CAD Setups Before NFP

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Gains Again As Markets Look to Big ECB, Powell Double Bill
2024-03-06 12:30:51
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: All-Time High Remains Within Touching Distance
2024-03-06 08:40:10
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Update: Hunt Decides on National Insurance Reduction Over Tax Cuts
2024-03-06 14:19:09
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Falls, Fed’s Resolve in Question; USD/JPY, USD/CAD Setups Before NFP
2024-03-06 17:45:00
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
2024-03-05 13:00:29
More View More
US Dollar Falls, Fed’s Resolve in Question; USD/JPY, USD/CAD Setups Before NFP

US Dollar Falls, Fed’s Resolve in Question; USD/JPY, USD/CAD Setups Before NFP

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Most Read: GBP Update - Hunt Decides on National Insurance Reduction Over Tax Cuts

The U.S. dollar trended lower on Wednesday, pressured by falling U.S. Treasury rates. This occurred despite Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicating during his Semiannual monetary policy report to Congress that policymakers are in no rush to start lowering borrowing costs.

In this appearance before the House Financial Services Committee, the FOMC chief reiterated that the Fed does not believe it would be appropriate to cut rates until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2.0%.

Although Powell's remarks leaned towards the hawkish side, they were nothing new: they merely echoed the sentiment expressed in the previous central bank meeting. In this context, traders took today’s developments as “no news is good news”, giving little incentive to yields and greenback’s bulls to charge.

Curious about the U.S. dollar’s near-term prospects? Explore all the insights available in our quarterly forecast. Request your complimentary guide today!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

With Powell's testimony in the rearview mirror, the focus now shifts to Friday's highly anticipated U.S. jobs report. Expectations suggest that U.S. employers added 200,000 workers in February, but an upside surprise should not be ruled out; after all, recent employment data have tended to beat estimates.

image1.png

A surprisingly strong NFP report could trigger a shift in market pricing, convincing skeptical traders that the Fed will indeed wait longer before removing policy restriction. The possibility of a delayed easing cycle could lead to an upward move in the U.S. dollar and yields, reversing today's market direction.

Want to stay ahead of the yen’s next major move? Access our quarterly forecast for comprehensive insights. Request your complimentary guide now to stay informed on market trends!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Following a short phase of sideways consolidation, USD/JPY broke down to the downside, dipping beneath support at 149.70. Should this breakdown be validated by a daily candlestick, sellers are likely to set their sights on 148.90. Further weakness could draw attention to 147.50.

Conversely, should buyers stage a comeback and reclaim the 149.70 region, upward momentum could pick up traction, paving the way for an advance towards the horizontal resistance at 150.85. Although overcoming this barrier might pose a challenge for bulls, a breakout could signal a rally towards 152.00.

USD/JPY PRICE ACTION CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

Interested in understanding how FX retail positioning may influence USD/CAD price movements? Discover key insights in our sentiment guide. Download it now!

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% -26% -8%
Weekly 34% -30% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD suffered an important setback, plunging sharply on Wednesday and breaching a critical support zone extending from 1.3545 to 1.3535. If prices finish the week below this range, a potential move towards the 200-day SMA at 1.3475 may be in store, with a focus thereafter on the 1.3450 level.

On the flip side, if prices unexpectedly reverse course and push past the 1.3535/1.3555 area, heightened buying interest may reemerge, laying the groundwork for a possible rally towards 1.3600. Further gains could bring 1.3620 into play, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the November/December 2023 slump.

USD/CAD PRICE ACTION CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Update: Hunt Decides on National Insurance Reduction Over Tax Cuts
GBP Update: Hunt Decides on National Insurance Reduction Over Tax Cuts
2024-03-06 14:19:09
Euro Gains Again As Markets Look to Big ECB, Powell Double Bill
Euro Gains Again As Markets Look to Big ECB, Powell Double Bill
2024-03-06 12:30:51
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
2024-03-05 13:00:29
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
2024-03-04 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
USD/CAD
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024