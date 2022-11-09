USD/CNH Upside Eases Ahead of Chinese Economic Data: Asia-Pacific Outlook

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: Hawkish ECB Talk Boosts the Euro, EUR/USD Parity Being Tested
2022-11-08 10:00:41
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-11-07 14:36:50
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Reversal Attempts Breakout of 2022 Downtrend
2022-11-08 17:00:17
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-11-08 22:30:15
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
More View More
USD/CNH Upside Eases Ahead of Chinese Economic Data: Asia-Pacific Outlook

USD/CNH Upside Eases Ahead of Chinese Economic Data: Asia-Pacific Outlook

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Chinese Yuan, USD/CNH, Inflation, China, Crypto, Technical Outlook - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets eye higher open as US Dollar falls overnight
  • China CPI and PPI inflation prints in focus after stimulus tool returns
  • USD/CNH rebound puts uptrend back on the cards above key EMA

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets look poised to open higher today after US stocks rallied into the close as traders brushed aside turmoil in the cryptocurrency market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.02%, the US Dollar DXY Index fell around 0.5%, and Treasury yields fell. Bitcoin prices fell over 12% after the crypto exchange FTX agreed with Binance to acquire the company amidst a liquidity crunch. The announcement came from Binance’s chief executive, Changpeng Zhao, who earlier stated that his company would see its remaining FTT coins.

The US midterm election is underway, and results should be in tomorrow. Republicans are expected to make gains in Congress, which would likely deadlock Democrats and limit their spending. That would be positive for the Treasury market. Disney fell over 6% in after-hours trading after the company’s third-quarter results missed on revenue and earnings estimates, although its streaming segment beat on subscriber growth.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Adrian Orr, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor, will serve another five-year term starting in March 2023. The central bank’s board approved the appointment this week. NZD/USD is trading at four-week highs just below the 0.6 level. Electronic retail card spending in New Zealand rose 1.0% m/m in October, down from 1.4% in September.

China’s consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) are due at 01:30 UTC. The October CPI is expected to cross the wires at 2.4% from a year ago, down from 2.8% the month prior. The consensus estimate for factory gate prices (PPI) was at -1.5% y/y, down from 0.9% y/y in September. The results may move the Chinese Yuan and Australian Dollar.

Elsewhere, gold and silver advanced +2% against the softer USD and yields. Platinum rose to the highest since early June, nearing the 1,000 level. Copper resumed a technical breakout, and iron ore prices in Singapore extended gains. Coffee futures plummeted after a positive crop outlook for Brazil’s 2023 season improved the supply outlook. US natural gas prices fell as Storm Nicole approaches Florida.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Notable Events for November 09:

  • Japan – Bank Lending (Oct)
  • Australia – Building Permits Final (Sept)
  • Indonesia – Retail Sales (Sept)

Chinese Yuan Technical Outlook

USD/CNH climbed above the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), but prices failed to hold intraday gains above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. For now, the uptrend from the May swing high remains intact. A drop below the supportive 38.2% Fib may derail the currency pair’s uptrend.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

usd-cnh tech chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Biased to Downside as Japan FX Reserves Remain Plentiful
USD/JPY Biased to Downside as Japan FX Reserves Remain Plentiful
2022-11-08 00:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: China Trade Balance in Focus After Iron Ore Prices Rebound
Australian Dollar Forecast: China Trade Balance in Focus After Iron Ore Prices Rebound
2022-11-07 00:00:00
AUD/USD Aims Lower on Rising Recession Bets as US Dollar, Yields Rise
AUD/USD Aims Lower on Rising Recession Bets as US Dollar, Yields Rise
2022-11-03 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Report in Focus as Traders Digest FOMC
Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Report in Focus as Traders Digest FOMC
2022-11-03 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CNH