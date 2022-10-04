USD/CAD Rate Pulls Back to Generate RSI Sell Signal

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Do Markets Actually Care About US Jobs Data?
2022-10-04 19:00:00
Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Powers Towards Parity
2022-10-04 16:00:37
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Soars as OPEC+ Mulls Huge Output Cut to Defend Prices. What Now for Crude?
2022-10-04 17:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC Meeting as Markets Weigh Rising Rates
2022-10-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-10-04 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: In Bounce-mode for Now
2022-10-04 13:00:03
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-10-04 20:30:00
Do Markets Actually Care About US Jobs Data?
2022-10-04 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies Back to Pre-Meltdown Levels
2022-10-04 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Do Markets Actually Care About US Jobs Data?
2022-10-04 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
More View more
USD/CAD Rate Pulls Back to Generate RSI Sell Signal

USD/CAD Rate Pulls Back to Generate RSI Sell Signal

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD carves a series of lower highs and lows as it extends the decline from the yearly high (1.3837), and the exchange rate may face a larger pullback over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory to indicate a textbook sell signal.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Rate Pulls Back to Generate RSI Sell Signal

USD/CAD slips to a fresh weekly low (1.3503) as the US Dollar weakens against all of its major counterparts, and the update to Canada’s Employment report may keep the exchange rate under pressure as job growth is expected to rebound in September.

Canada employment is projected to increase 20.0K after unexpectedly contracting 39.7K in August, and an improvement in the labor market may keep the Bank of Canada (BoC) on track to further normalize monetary policy over the coming months as “the Governing Council still judges that the policy interest rate will need to rise further.”

As a result, the BoC may deliver another 75bp rate hike as the Governing Council pledges to “take action as required to achieve the 2% inflation target,” and it remains to be seen if Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. will adjust the forward guidance at the next meeting on October 26 as the central bank is slated to release the updated Monetary Policy Report (MPR).

Until then, USD/CAD may face a larger pullback as it carves a series of lower highs and lows, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may also influence the exchange rate as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show a further improvement in the labor market.

The US economy is expected to add 250K jobs in September following the 315K expansion the month prior, and the development may curb the recent decline in USD/CAD as it encourages the Federal Reserve to retain its approach in combating inflation.

In turn, USD/CAD may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3120) as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pursues a restrictive policy, but a larger pullback in the exchange rate may continue to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 31.45% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 2.18 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 8.73% lower than yesterday and 11.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.79% higher than yesterday and 0.37% higher from last week. The rise in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as 29.80% of traders were net-long USD/CAD last week, while the increase in net-short position comes as USD/CAD carves a series of lower highs and lows.

With that said, USD/CAD may face a larger pullback ahead of the key data prints due out later this week as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory, but the decline from the yearly high (1.3837) may end up being short-lived as the exchange rate appears to be tracking the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3120).

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/CAD extends the decline from the yearly high (1.3837) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory, with the recent series of lower highs and lows bringing the 1.3460 (61.8% retracement) area back on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the 1.3400 (23.6% expansion) handle followed by the 1.3290 (61.8% expansion) to 1.3310 (50% retracement) region, but the former resistance zone around 1.3290 (61.8% expansion) to 1.3310 (50% retracement) may act as support as the 50-Day SMA (1.3120) reflects a positive slope.
  • Need a move back above the 1.3630 (38.2% retracement) to 1.3660 (78.6% expansion) region to bring the 1.3800 (161.8% expansion) handle back on the radar, with a break above the yearly high (1.3837) opening up the 1.4040 (23.6% retracement) to 1.4130 (100% expansion) area.

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Becoming a Better Trader

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Do Markets Actually Care About US Jobs Data?
Do Markets Actually Care About US Jobs Data?
2022-10-04 19:00:00
AUDNZD Sinks Away from 1.15 on Soft RBA Hike - RBNZ Eyed
AUDNZD Sinks Away from 1.15 on Soft RBA Hike - RBNZ Eyed
2022-10-04 17:30:17
US Dollar Pushes Lower as JOLTS Report Offers Downside Surprise
US Dollar Pushes Lower as JOLTS Report Offers Downside Surprise
2022-10-04 14:00:07
EUR/USD Rises on Improved Risk Sentiment, Softer USD and Yields
EUR/USD Rises on Improved Risk Sentiment, Softer USD and Yields
2022-10-04 12:27:51
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed