USD/CAD Price Outlook: USD/CAD Tests Major Support as USD Eases

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-09 04:23:34
EU Enters Recession: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-06-08 12:14:42
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bounces Around but is Unable to Break the Range. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-09 01:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Higher Treasury yields triggered profit-taking in Nasdaq overnight
2023-06-08 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
2023-06-08 23:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk of Freefall Below the 100-Day MA
2023-06-08 10:30:01
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: UK Housing Prices a Sign of Future Pound Weakness?
2023-06-08 08:06:35
British Pound at Mercy of Peers in Light Data Week: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-06-07 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
More View More
USD/CAD Price Outlook: USD/CAD Tests Major Support as USD Eases

USD/CAD Price Outlook: USD/CAD Tests Major Support as USD Eases

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/CAD News and Analysis

  • US jobs indicator signals early signs of stress, CAD rides positive momentum after BoC hike
  • Bearish momentum accelerates as CAD continues positive momentum – ‘death cross’ and major support will be tested
  • Week ahead: FOMC (summary of economic projections) , ECB, US inflation
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Find out the #1 mistake traders make and avoid it
Get My Guide

US Jobs Indicator Signals Early Signs of Stress, CAD Rides Positive Momentum after BoC Hike

Initial jobless claims out of the US flashed another early warning signal regarding the otherwise robust job market. 261 thousand people were newly unemployed as of the week of 3 June and represented the second time in recent prints that the data point exceeded estimates. As a result, the dollar sold-off, seeing an extended move to the downside for USD/CAD

The pair now shows renewed downside momentum and has broken beneath the longer-term channel that has contained the majority of price action. In fact, the move now tests the long-term trendline support that has witnessed multiple tests, none of which were successful.

The ‘death cross’ - circled in orange – provides further indications of a bearish continuation from here. A daily and weekly candle close below the trendline would naturally have bears looking at 1.3230 as the next level of support with the level coinciding with the November 2022 swing low. Breakouts often retrace to retest support/resistance and so a true test of a potential bearish breakdown would be a successful test of the trendline which would effectively become resistance, and subsequent selling thereafter.

Should CAD momentum wane and the US dollar look to claw back lost ground, a hold of trendline support will be key. If the bearish momentum were to falter, 1.3503 would be the next level of interest with an invalidation of the bearish viewpoint around 1.3600 and 1.3650.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Learn the basics of breakout trading & what to keep in mind
Get My Guide

The weekly chart reveals the 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracements of the major 2020 to 2021 sell-off - roughly the zone that has been housing price action for the last quarter of 2022 and 2023 this far.

USD/CAD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Major Risk Events Ahead

Today, Canadian employment data may attract a few more eyes than normal given the uptick in US initial jobless claims yesterday – which caused a notable response in the dollar and highlights FX market’s sensitivity to incoming data.

Next week crucial US inflation data provides another opportunity for core inflation to finally move below the recent 5.5% - 5.7% multi-month range. A softer inflation print could see downward revisions in future rate expectations and may see the USD/CAD head even lower from here.

After the RBA and BoC surprised markets with hikes in June, could the Fed follow suit? In my opinion I think it would be a tough ask, given how vocal prominent members of the Fed have been about voting to forgo a hike next week with the possibility of a hike in July should the data necessitate one. The Fed will also release its quarterly summary of economic projections which ought to provide markets with a better idea of the economic outlook. US PPI will also factor into the inflation conversation but any surprises there will need to be factored into next month’s FOMC meeting.

image3.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
USD Price Forecast: DXY Holds its Breath Ahead of Big Data Week
USD Price Forecast: DXY Holds its Breath Ahead of Big Data Week
2023-06-09 07:55:25
New Zealand Dollar Boosted by Low Volatility; What’s Next for NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD?
New Zealand Dollar Boosted by Low Volatility; What’s Next for NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD?
2023-06-09 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD at Risk on Hawkish BoC but Fed May Be a Spoiler
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD at Risk on Hawkish BoC but Fed May Be a Spoiler
2023-06-08 20:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023