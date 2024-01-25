USD/CAD Latest After BoC Makes Dovish Shift, Price Pressures Remain

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Mixed As GDP Data Smash Forecasts, Gloomy ECB Stands Pat
2024-01-25 14:40:33
ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Listless Ahead of Press Conference and US Q4 GDP
2024-01-25 13:35:57
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Netflix and Alibaba drive early risk-on move, UK PMIs beat expectations boosting Sterling
2024-01-24 14:00:14
Gold Wavers, GBP/USD Forges Symmetrical Triangle, Russell 2000 Eyes Breakout
2024-01-23 23:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-24 21:30:00
Netflix and Alibaba drive early risk-on move, UK PMIs beat expectations boosting Sterling
2024-01-24 14:00:14
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-24 21:30:00
USD/JPY Price Update: Uptick in Japanese Government Bonds Lifts the Yen
2024-01-24 16:22:10
More View More
USD/CAD Latest After BoC Makes Dovish Shift, Price Pressures Remain

USD/CAD Latest After BoC Makes Dovish Shift, Price Pressures Remain

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) Analysis

  • BoC adjusts wording to suggest a plateau in interest rates but highlights remaining core price pressures.
  • USD/CAD bullish pennant appears to favour upside continuation ahead of high impact US data
  • IG client sentiment favours trend continuation after traders pile into daily and weekly shorts
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Bank of Canada Signals Peak Rates but Underlying Price Pressure Remains

Yesterday the Bank of Canada (BoC) kept rates unchanged in line with broad expectations. However, the bank did signal that interest rates have peaked via a change in the wording of the January 24th statement. The committee decided to move away from prior wording which alluded to whether monetary policy is restrictive enough, to wording around how long the current level of interest rates ought to remain to ensure a return to the price target.

The statement also highlighted the persistent price pressures captured within the core measure of inflation, mainly the effects of elevated wages, shelter but also mentioned elevated food prices which is picked up in the headline measure of inflation.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Bullish Pennant Hints at Trend Continuation

USD/CAD appears to favor a bullish continuation after yesterday's CAD weakness in light of the dovish shift from the Bank of Canada. As long as price action holds above 1.3503, The bullish move remains constructive and is backed up via the MACD indicator which shows no clear signs of a reversal in momentum. For context, the usual negative relationship between USD/CAD and WTI oil prices has weakened (see correlation coefficient indicator in blue at the bottom of the chart) in the short to medium-term meaning any rise in oil prices is unlikely to contribute significantly to strengthen the Canadian Dollar.

Trade is understandably light ahead of the New York session but could see momentum return around the release of Q4 GDP data for the US later today. Immediate support appears at 1.3503 with resistance coming in at the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the major 2021 to 2021 decline (1.351). US GDP data is expected to moderate to a more sustainable 2% level, down from the outstanding Q3 statistic of 4.9%.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

IG Client Sentiment Favours Trend Continuation as Traders Pile into Shorts

image3.png

Source: IG data, DailyFX, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 44.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.23 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CADprices may continue to rise.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Read the full IG client sentiment breakdown for USD/CAD to understand the daily and weekly changes in positioning that helped arrive at the bullish bias.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Mixed As GDP Data Smash Forecasts, Gloomy ECB Stands Pat
US Dollar Mixed As GDP Data Smash Forecasts, Gloomy ECB Stands Pat
2024-01-25 14:40:33
ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Listless Ahead of Press Conference and US Q4 GDP
ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Listless Ahead of Press Conference and US Q4 GDP
2024-01-25 13:35:57
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-24 21:30:00
USD/JPY Price Update: Uptick in Japanese Government Bonds Lifts the Yen
USD/JPY Price Update: Uptick in Japanese Government Bonds Lifts the Yen
2024-01-24 16:22:10
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024