USD Breaking News: Dollar Index Slides as PCE Data Declines in Line with Estimates

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Slips Lower
2023-10-26 12:31:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Rebound from Recent Lows
2023-10-25 10:04:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
2023-10-27 11:30:29
US Q3 GDP Smashes Estimates as the DXY and Gold Adopt a Cautious Approach
2023-10-26 12:50:40
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data
2023-10-26 08:03:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
More View More
USD Breaking News: Dollar Index Slides as PCE Data Declines in Line with Estimates

USD Breaking News: Dollar Index Slides as PCE Data Declines in Line with Estimates

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

US Core PCE Key Points:

MOST READ: Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the US Dollar Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Personal income increased $77.8 billion (0.3 percent at a monthly rate) in September, according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This comes following a 0.4% increase in August and beating the market consensus of a 0.5% advance. Spending on services saw a substantial increase of $96.2 billion, or 0.8%, while spending on goods also rose by $42.5 billion, or 0.7%. Among services, spending was up for other services, particularly international travel; housing and utilities, mainly housing expenses; health care, dominated by hospitals and nursing homes; and transportation, primarily air transportation.

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The Core PCE price index increased by 0.3% from the previous month in September of 2023, the most in 4 months, aligning with market estimates and accelerating from the 0.1% increase from the earlier month. The YoY rate which remains the Feds preferred Inflation Gauge eased slightly to 3.7%, the lowest since May 2021, but held sharply above the central bank's target of 2%.

US ECONOMY AHEAD OF THE FOMC MEETING

Q3 GDP data came out from the US beating estimates comfortably in what was largely an expected print of 4.9%. The jump was attributed to strong government and consumer spending during the end of the summer period. However, as I alluded to in my piece post the GDP release there are a lot of headwinds for the US and Global economy in Q4.

As the higher rates for longer idea takes hold and keeps consumers stretched financially a similar print in Q4 does not look promising. The concerns for the Economy are down to reasons such as depleted savings for households, student loan repayments have resumed. All of the above would point to a moderate growth print for Q4 of 2023.

Net Week we have the FOMC meeting and rate decision with another hold largely expected. It will be key to gauge the rhetoric of Fed Chair Powell as there are still some who see a December hike as a possibility. Today's data is unlikely to sway that conversation in any particular direction given the small change in the PCE data unlikely to see the Fed completely rule out a further rate hike with the Central Bank likely to leave the door open should the need arise.

MARKET REACTION

Following the data release the dollar index declined and rejected off the key resistance area around the 106.80-107.20 mark. The index continues to struggle at tis key inflection point and may remain rangebound ahead of next week's FOMC meeting.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 106.35
  • 105.60
  • 105.00

Resistance levels:

  • 106.80
  • 107.20
  • 108.00

Dollar Index Daily Chart- October 27, 2023

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the fourth quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Finds Spark Thanks to Amazon Ahead of Fed. Dead Cat Bounce or Not?
Nasdaq 100 Finds Spark Thanks to Amazon Ahead of Fed. Dead Cat Bounce or Not?
2023-10-27 15:20:00
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
Advertisement