USD Breaking News: CB Consumer Confidence Declines Ahead of FOMC

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: USD Controlling EUR/USD Price Action Dismissive of Positive EZ Data
2023-01-31 13:30:34
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Slides Through Support as US Bond Yields Nudge Higher Ahead of the FOMC
2023-01-31 10:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Tamed by Psychological Resistance
2023-01-30 15:20:34
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Retreats as the Fed and BoE Hog the Limelight
2023-01-31 08:48:32
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaks Key Downtrend Line But Bulls Have Work to Do
2023-01-31 12:10:10
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
More View More
USD Breaking News: CB Consumer Confidence Declines Ahead of FOMC

USD Breaking News: CB Consumer Confidence Declines Ahead of FOMC

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

CB Consumer Confidence Key Points:

  • CB Consumer Confidence decreases to 107.1, higher interest rates weigh on the business confidence and the short-term employment outlook.
  • FOMC rate decision remains key for the near-term economic outlook – can the Fed avoid panic and ease recession fears?
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

CB Consumer Confidence Decreases – Higher Interest Rates Reduce Short-Term Growth Prospects

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® has decreased for the month of January to 107.1, down from the December reading of 108.3.

A picture containing text Description automatically generated

DailyFX Economic Calendar

On the last Tuesday of every month, the CB confidence report is released to the public. For the month of January, the findings of the report can be summarized as follows:

  • The Present Situation Index—based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions—increased to 150.9 from 147.4 last month.
  • The Expectations Index—based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditionsdeclined to77.8 from 83.4 in December.

After the implementation of a series of aggressive rate hikes, lower wage growth and higher borrowing costs have contributed to the reduction in short-term business conditions and labor outlook.

In response to the declining six-month growth outlook, recession fears remained mixed as focus remains centered around monetary policy and the labor market.

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Conference Board

As the Federal Reserve strives to balance the objectives of its dual mandate (to achieve ‘full employment’ and price stability), investors continue to look for signs of a Fed pivot.

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

DailyFX Economic Calendar

With market participants currently pricing in a 99% probability of a 25-basis point rate hike at tomorrow’s FOMC rate decision. Although the anticipated slowdown in the pace of tightening has been priced in, the Fed has maintained its hawkish narrative which could see rates remaining elevated for a longer period of time.

Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Source: CME fedwatch tool

Although the IMF has recently updated the interim US GDP growth forecasts by 0.4% for 2023 (revised to 1.4% vs the October forecast of 1.00%), higher interest rates and elevated price pressures remain a key concern for growth prospects.

While tomorrow’s event risk could contribute to rising volatility, Friday’s NFP report could provide an additional catalyst for price action for both the US Dollar and risk assets.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-16 15:30:07
SPX, Nasdaq Slide; USD, EUR/USD Tendencies of Turn After CB Onslaught
SPX, Nasdaq Slide; USD, EUR/USD Tendencies of Turn After CB Onslaught
2022-12-15 21:15:48
Dollar Surges and S&P 500 Drops After Fed Hikes 50bps Raises 2023 Forecast
Dollar Surges and S&P 500 Drops After Fed Hikes 50bps Raises 2023 Forecast
2022-12-14 19:15:49
Dollar’s Post-CPI Tumble Already Leveling Out as Focus Shifts to FOMC
Dollar’s Post-CPI Tumble Already Leveling Out as Focus Shifts to FOMC
2022-12-13 20:00:25
Advertisement