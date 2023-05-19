US Stocks: S&P 500 Tags New Yearly High on Debt Ceiling Optimism

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing Bounce at Key Confluence Area
2023-05-18 11:05:26
EUR/USD on Meltdown Watch, Nasdaq 100 Holds Steadfast After Bullish Breakout
2023-05-17 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent & WTI Caught Between Supply & US Factors
2023-05-18 13:23:47
Natural Gas Price Rebound Could Extend; What’s Next for Crude Oil?
2023-05-18 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: May 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Crushed by Resurgent Yields & Strong Dollar, Bullish Outlook in Peril
2023-05-18 16:35:00
Gold Prices Fall Amidst US Debt Ceiling Deal Bets, Technical Setup Shaky
2023-05-17 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: BoE & Fed Battle it Out as Pound Remains on Offer
2023-05-18 08:18:47
British Pound (GBP/USD) Update: BoE’s Bailey, Elevated US Bond Yields
2023-05-17 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-05-18 10:00:31
AUD/USD Stuck in No Man’s Land, USD/JPY Blasts Off as Bears Taken to Woodshed
2023-05-17 19:00:00
More View More
US Stocks: S&P 500 Tags New Yearly High on Debt Ceiling Optimism

US Stocks: S&P 500 Tags New Yearly High on Debt Ceiling Optimism

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

S&P 500 (ES1!) News and Analysis

  • US stocks edge higher despite stronger dollar, higher yields
  • Traders increase interest rate expectations as the threat of a US default subsides
  • Key levels to note for a bullish continuation for the S&P 500
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US Stocks Edge Higher Despite Stronger Dollar, Higher Yields

Sentiment has taken a large stride forward this week as news emerged about a possible deal at the end of this week or sometime next week regarding the raising of the US debt ceiling. Markets no longer appear to be pricing in the possibility of a US default, which would have unthinkable ramifications not just for the US but for the wider market as a whole.

As concern around the debt ceiling wanes, markets are left to contemplate the rising probability of another 25-basis point hike form the Fed early next month as inflation shows little sign of improvement. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets price in more than a 30% chance of a rate hike, up from 28.4% yesterday and 15.5% last week.

image1.png

Source: CME FedWatch, prepared by Richard Snow

US yields, mainly the 2-year and 10-year treasuries continue to rise, elevating the dollar in the process. However, this has not appeared to weigh on the index but could serve to cap S&P 500 upside as the index briefly tagged a new yearly high.

Additionally, Fed speakers this week expressed an openness to another hike should the data deem it necessary. Later today (16:00 UK time) Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak at a Fed hosted conference titled ‘Perspectives of Monetary Policy’.

S&P 500 Technical Levels to Consider

The index’s recent bullish momentum had catapulted it to a new high for 2023, trading above 4200 and the February high of 4008.50. The latest move is significant given the previous inability to break into territory above 4200 for more than a day. Should the index head into the weekend clear of 4200, further upside resistance comes in at 4311.75, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the major 2021 – 2022 selloff. Immediate support comes rests at 4208.50 followed by 4180 and lastly, 4110.

S&P 500 E-Mini Futures (ES1!) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Pulls Off Epic Breakout, Rockets to New 2023 Highs, Defying Gravity
Nasdaq 100 Pulls Off Epic Breakout, Rockets to New 2023 Highs, Defying Gravity
2023-05-18 19:20:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Jump on Debt Deal Hopes: More Gains on the Cards?
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Jump on Debt Deal Hopes: More Gains on the Cards?
2023-05-18 03:30:00
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Slip on US Debt Ceiling Woes
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Slip on US Debt Ceiling Woes
2023-05-17 09:15:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Extreme Bearish Positioning Could Spur Face-Ripping Short Squeeze
S&P 500 Outlook: Extreme Bearish Positioning Could Spur Face-Ripping Short Squeeze
2023-05-15 20:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: May 19, 2023
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
Last updated: May 19, 2023