US Stocks Forecast: S&P 500 Pauses as Big Banks Stash Cash for a Bumpy 2023

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Continues to Surge as the US Dollar Wilts Post US CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-13 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-12 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Posts Biggest Rally Since November 4 with CPI Volatility Ahead
2023-01-11 21:30:01
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus
2023-01-10 08:42:10
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Soars but Overbought Signals Flash Red
2023-01-13 10:44:39
Gold Prices Break Higher After US CPI Sank US Dollar, Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-13 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
2023-01-13 13:34:10
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-12 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Nears Key Support
2023-01-13 04:00:00
USDJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY Drop as Japanese Yields Swell
2023-01-12 22:15:03
More View More
US Stocks Forecast: S&P 500 Pauses as Big Banks Stash Cash for a Bumpy 2023

US Stocks Forecast: S&P 500 Pauses as Big Banks Stash Cash for a Bumpy 2023

Richard Snow, Analyst

S&P 500 Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • US banks hold up well on EPS measures but raise concern by building up cash reserves to account for credit losses
  • Rising sentiment in favor of smaller rate hike fails to propel US equities higher after encouraging CPI data
  • Risk events in the week ahead: China GDP, US PPI and retail sales
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what our analysts forecast for stocks in Q1
Get My Guide

US Banks Hold up Well on EPS Measures but Raise Concern by Building up Cash Reserves

On Friday US Banks Launched Earnings Season with results were fairly positive from an earnings per share (EPS) point of view with the outlier being Wells Fargo, of course. Going into the release, banking analysts were eying the ‘goldilocks scenario’ that can be described by a rising interest rate environment but not too high that it places undue stress on economic and loan performance. That way, banks stand to benefit from increased net interest income (interest earned on loaned funds is greater than interest paid on deposits) while hoping to reduce defaults.

What was clear form the respective reports was that banks had largely succeeded on the earnings front despite generalized declines in non-interest income streams like asset management or investment banking. However a more concerning development was the increase in the provisions for credit loss i.e. defaults. This trend suggests that the banking heads anticipate harsher economic conditions ahead and foresee a greater potential for defaults as the Fed looks to hike above 5%.

Encouraging US Inflation data Fails to Spur on US Equities

When ADP employment data released strong figures, market sentiment shifted towards the Fed’s way of thinking – more tightening – resulting in a stronger dollar to the detriment of equities. Since then, the positive CPI data reversed the direction of travel, lifting equities as the dollar eased lower.

The change in sentiment was clear to see when observing the CME Fed tool, gauging market derived probabilities for either a 25 bps hike or 50 bps hike. Probability of the lesser 20 bps hike dropped to 55% after the strong employment data but after the CPI figure, it shot up to 95%, revealing s a strong preference for the Fed to ease up on rates as inflation is cooling. Such optimism was not enough to maintain the upward momentum in equities as worrying messaging from banks dominated headlines.

CME FedWatch Tool – Market Implied Probabilities for the Next Fed Meeting

image1.png

Source: CME, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Major Event Risk in the Week Ahead

Apart from earnings reports from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Netflix, markets will get a better indication of risk appetite after the Chinses GDP results are released on Tuesday. A dire 1.8% for 2022 doesn’t bode well for the world’s second largest economy but the recent reopening of the country has certainly elevated metals prices – suggesting that things could shape up more favorably for China, and by extension, the rest of its trading partners.

Then on Wednesday, US PPI feeds into the inflation story as forecasts suggest a 0% month on month increase in prices. US equities enjoyed a temporary lift after CPI printed in line with consensus on Thursday but the lack of momentum helps underscore the market’s caution around economic headwinds and potentially disappointing earnings up ahead. Retail sales are anticipated to show another month of lower figures, this time over the holiday period as the December data is due on Thursday too.

Finally, the preliminary print for US building permits has an opportunity to show that despite elevated financing costs, building is set to go ahead.

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro 6-Week Winning Streak Ends, Will Softer US CPI Rekindle EUR/USD?
Euro 6-Week Winning Streak Ends, Will Softer US CPI Rekindle EUR/USD?
2023-01-08 03:00:00
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Festive Cheer Ends and UK PM Seeks End to Strikes
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Festive Cheer Ends and UK PM Seeks End to Strikes
2023-01-07 02:00:06
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-06 21:00:04
S&P 500, FTSE 100, Hang Seng Outlook Different Levels of Delirium
S&P 500, FTSE 100, Hang Seng Outlook Different Levels of Delirium
2023-01-06 19:00:13
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023