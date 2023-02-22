US Stock Equities Forecast: S$P 500, Nasdaq 100 Await FOMC Minutes

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Further Losses Below the 1.0665 Level
2023-02-22 10:30:14
Euro Steadied the Ship Ahead of CPI as Treasury Yields Leap. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-02-22 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50.
2023-02-21 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long
2023-02-22 06:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Latest: UK Data Empowers Sterling, FOMC Minutes Near
2023-02-22 12:00:43
GBP/USD Rallies as UK PMI Points to a Solid Recovery
2023-02-21 10:00:52
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Probes 135 as BOJ Implements YCC
2023-02-22 09:06:52
USD/JPY Catapults Higher as Rally in Bond Yields Boosts US Dollar’s Appeal
2023-02-21 18:30:00
More View More
US Stock Equities Forecast: S$P 500, Nasdaq 100 Await FOMC Minutes

US Stock Equities Forecast: S$P 500, Nasdaq 100 Await FOMC Minutes

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

US 500, Nasdaq 100 Talking Points

  • FOMC Minutes pose a risk for risk assets, will the Fed deliver an upside surprise?
  • S and P 500 finds psychological support after brutal decline.
  • Nasdaq 100 strives to determine a new directional bias after retesting 12,122.
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US equity futures have suffered from a higher probability of aggressive rate hikes, buoyed by robust economic data. With S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures experiencing four consecutive days of losses, both fundamental data and technical levels have been driving the recent move.

In terms of fundamentals, the January batch of US economic data has been supportive of higher rates which are necessary to curb the higher costs of living. Although employment has remained resilient, the war in Ukraine has exacerbated the effects of rising inflation.

As investors await the FOMC minutes expected to be released later today, the Federal Reserve continues to focus on its dual mandate (achieving price stability and maintaining an unemployment rate below 4%).

Because the economy has continued to withstand the current geopolitical headwinds, the central bank has the opportunity of pushing rates higher.

With non-yielding assets sensitive to an increase in yields and the USD, the collective concerns have been keeping US stock futures bid.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

After three consecutive days of losses, SPX (S&P 500) future made their way back to psychological support at 4,000. As prices edge below support at prior resistance, an approximate 0.17% move in today’s session has supported the rise beyond 4,000. With the 50-day MA (moving average) currently holding around the 3,998 mark, a hold above this level may continue to support the upside toward the mid-point of the 2022 move at 4,155.

S&P (US 500) Futures Daily Chart

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis

Although Nasdaq futures have followed S&P lower, prices have found support at prior resistance at 12,122. While tech stocks remain under scrutiny, a break higher could give way for prices to retest 12,400.

Nasdaq 100 (US Tech) Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

European Equity Update: Strong Performers FTSE and DAX Head Lower
European Equity Update: Strong Performers FTSE and DAX Head Lower
2023-02-22 14:08:00
S&P 500 Slumps as US PMI Recovers, Economic Resilience Boosts Treasury Yields
S&P 500 Slumps as US PMI Recovers, Economic Resilience Boosts Treasury Yields
2023-02-21 15:40:00
S&P 500 Underwater but Exuberance Hasn’t Yet Cracked - What Now for Stocks?
S&P 500 Underwater but Exuberance Hasn’t Yet Cracked - What Now for Stocks?
2023-02-16 20:20:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Price Action – Pushing Higher Against Market Wisdom
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Price Action – Pushing Higher Against Market Wisdom
2023-02-16 12:00:15
Advertisement