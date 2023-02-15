US Retail Sales Beat Expectations, US Dollar (DXY) Continues to Move Higher

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Action Setup After US CPI
2023-02-15 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Post Inflation Upside Surprise, Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2023-02-14 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA
2023-02-15 08:56:32
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI
2023-02-14 08:58:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What Has the Dow Done After Past CPI Releases?
2023-02-14 21:30:27
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Battered in the Aftermath of US CPI
2023-02-15 14:30:38
Gold Prices Looked Past an Inflation Beat, But Broader Outlook Remains Bearish
2023-02-15 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: CPI Miss Confirms Cooling UK Inflation, GBP on Offer
2023-02-15 07:34:58
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Looks to UK Inflation Data for Directional Bias
2023-02-14 20:10:31
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pushing Higher on US Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness
2023-02-15 10:30:13
US Dollar Trades Up Post CPI Beat as Markets Grapple Fed Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-02-15 04:30:00
More View More
US Retail Sales Beat Expectations, US Dollar (DXY) Continues to Move Higher

US Retail Sales Beat Expectations, US Dollar (DXY) Continues to Move Higher

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

US Dollar (DXY) Price and Chart Analysis

  • Retail sales pick up in January, NY Empire State Manuf Index also beats to the upside.
  • The US dollar continues to push higher.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Advanced US retail sales picked up further in January, beating market expectations, and fuelling a further rise in the US dollar. According to the latest report from the US Census Bureau,

‘Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for January 2023, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $697.0 billion, up 3.0 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and up 6.4 percent (±0.7 percent) above January 2022.’

image1.png

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index also beat estimates and climbed 27.1 points from a month earlier.

image2.png

The Federal Reserve will look at these figures and see them as supportive of the central bank’s ongoing war against inflation. The latest inflation report showed that price pressures remain sticky in the US, and at uncomfortably high levels, while the January US Jobs Report blew through expectations with 517k jobs created, beating forecasts of 185k jobs with ease. A stronger jobs market, better retail sales, and improving manufacturing conditions show the US economy continuing to pick up and will allow the Fed more wiggle room to keep rates higher for longer if they deem it necessary.

image3.png
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX Calendar.

The US dollar (DXY) has been all day, boosted by higher short-term US Treasury yields, and has just tagged a fresh five-week high. The daily chart shows a potentially bullish setup with a confirmed break above 103.60 opening the way to 104.30 and 105.36.

US Dollar (DXY) February 15, 2023

image4.png

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Pushing Higher on US Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness
USD/JPY Pushing Higher on US Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness
2023-02-15 10:30:13
Breaking News: CPI Miss Confirms Cooling UK Inflation, GBP on Offer
Breaking News: CPI Miss Confirms Cooling UK Inflation, GBP on Offer
2023-02-15 07:34:58
Japanese Yen Slips as New BoJ Governor Takes the Helm. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Slips as New BoJ Governor Takes the Helm. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-02-15 01:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Looks to UK Inflation Data for Directional Bias
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Looks to UK Inflation Data for Directional Bias
2023-02-14 20:10:31
Advertisement