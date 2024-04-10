 Skip to Content
US Inflation Jumps, Rate Cut Expectations Pared Back Sharply, Gold Slides

US Inflation Jumps, Rate Cut Expectations Pared Back Sharply, Gold Slides

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

US Dollar Analysis and Charts

  • US headline inflation y/y rises to 3.5% in March from 3.2%.
  • June rate cut priced out, July cut now just seen at 40%.

For all major central bank meeting dates, see the DailyFX Central Bank Calendar

You can download our free Q2 US Dollar Technical and Fundamental Forecasts below

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US inflation turned higher in March with the annual headline figure now seen at 3.5%, above forecasts of 3.4% and February’s 3.2%. Monthly inflation rose by 0.4%.

image1.png

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, ‘Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 3.5 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for shelter rose in March, as did the index for gasoline. Combined, these two indexes contributed over half of the monthly increase in the index for all items. The energy index rose 1.1 percent over the month. The food index rose 0.1 percent in March. The food at home index was unchanged, while the food away from home index rose 0.3 percent over the month.’

US rate cut expectations were pared back sharply after the inflation release. Going into the numbers, the June 12th meeting was shown as a 50/50 chance of a 25bp rate cut, this has now been downgraded to just 22%. The July meeting is now showing just a 40% chance of a rate cut.

image2.png

The US dollar index jumped by around 60 pips post-release…

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image3.png

…the yield on interest rate-sensitive UST 2-year soared by 18 basis points to a multi-month high of 4.93%...

UST 2-Year Yield

image4.png

…while gold shed $10/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image5.png

Gold Rally Continues, US Inflation Data the Next Obstacle to Clear

All Charts via TradingView

What are your views on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

