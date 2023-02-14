US Indices Post US CPI: Inflation Rattles S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update: EUR/USD Holds Early Gains After EU GDP Release, US CPI Looms
2023-02-14 10:30:33
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI
2023-02-14 08:58:35
US Crude Oil and USDCAD Push Synched Range Swings Ahead of US CPI
2023-02-13 21:00:04
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, US CPI
2023-02-12 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Setup Ahead of US CPI: Bear Flag Hints at Further Downside
2023-02-14 12:15:50
Gold Prices Turn to US CPI Report, Will Softer Inflation Rekindle XAU/USD?
2023-02-14 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: GBP/USD Bounces as UK Unemployment Rate Holds Firm
2023-02-14 07:33:16
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
More View More
Breaking news

US inflation surprises to the upside in January 6.4% vs 6.2 exp. core CPI 5.6% vs 5.5% exp.

US Indices Post US CPI: Inflation Rattles S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones

US Indices Post US CPI: Inflation Rattles S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

US Equity Futures Latest: Nasdaq, S&P Linger After as Inflation Remains Elevated

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

US CPI Rattles Markets as Investors Await Fed Speak

US CPI data was the focus of today’s economic calendar, setting the tone for stock indices. With January’s inflation print coming in hotter than expected, rate expectations lifted stocks before forcing risk assets lower.

With Core CPI (excluding food and energy) coming in at 5.6%, the annual inflation beat forecasts of 6.2%, rising to 6.4% last month. While the Nasdaq 100 index rose sharply upon release of the data, S$P 500 and Dow followed suite, before surrendering a portion of today’s gains.

Text Description automatically generated

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Nasdaq Technical Analysis

After erasing 2.02% of its value last week, a temporary move below the December high of 12339 allowed prices to trade lower, marking a new 2023 low at 12243.25.

Keep track of interest rate decisions by visiting our Central Bank Calendar

As markets opened on Monday, a rebound off this level helped facilitate the recovery that drove tech heavy Nasdaq to psychological resistance at 12600. With prices currently testing the rising trendline from the 2023 move, NDX eased before finding support around 12,461.

Nasdaq 100 Futures (Daily Chart)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With S&P 500 futures rising back to the December high of 4180, a rejection at resistance drove US 500 below the mid-point of the 2022 move at 4155.

S&P 500 Chart (Daily)

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As investors continue to search for signs of a potential Fed pivot, a host of policy makers are expected to appear later today, providing an additional catalyst for stocks.

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

DailyFX Economic Calendar

For the Dow Jones, prices initially surged to a high of 34,551 before plunging back to 34,033. With prices currently heading back above 34000, a continuation of the recovery could see a potential retest of 34,400.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, NDX Weekly Price Forecast: Higher Yields Weigh on Stocks Ahead of US CPI
S&P 500, NDX Weekly Price Forecast: Higher Yields Weigh on Stocks Ahead of US CPI
2023-02-10 16:25:21
S&P 500 Perks Up as Consumer Sentiment Extends Gains, But Risks Remain Elevated
S&P 500 Perks Up as Consumer Sentiment Extends Gains, But Risks Remain Elevated
2023-02-10 15:40:23
Dax Prices Beaten Down by Technical Headwinds
Dax Prices Beaten Down by Technical Headwinds
2023-02-10 13:29:57
DAX 40 Price Outlook: Siemens Positive Q1 Results Sends the Index Higher
DAX 40 Price Outlook: Siemens Positive Q1 Results Sends the Index Higher
2023-02-09 14:30:21
Advertisement