 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue
2023-09-05 12:09:00
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?
2023-09-04 05:00:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Latest – Stronger US Dollar Weighs on XAU/USD and XAG/USD
2023-09-05 09:30:10
Gold Price Steadies as US Real Yields Offset by Potential BRIC Demand. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen’s Slide Pauses but for How Long? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Setups
2023-09-04 03:30:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
More View More
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend

US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow steady above 50-day MA

​US markets return from their break, with the Dow’s bounce having stalled since last week. ​Friday’s session witnessed the index attempting to push higher but running out of momentum. So far it is holding above the 50-day SMA, but a close below 34,700 might prompt a deeper reversal, towards the 100-day SMA.

​Bulls will want to see a close back above 35,000 to provide some positive short-term momentum and to open the way to the July highs.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

See How IG Client Sentiment Looks for the Dow Jones

Wall Street Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 0% 3%
Weekly -6% 6% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 drifts lower in early trading

​Gains have also stalled for this index, though the uptrend remains firmly intact.​Additional upside targets the late July high at 15,760, and then on to the mid-July high at 15,925. Beyond this, the next major level is the record high at 16,630 from the end of 2021.

​For the moment the buyers still have the upper hand, but a close back below the 50-day SMA might signal a pullback towards the August low at 14,670.

​Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by IG
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 sitting just below 33,000

​Japanese stocks continue to show strength, continuing to push higher despite the US holiday yesterday.​Initial gains target the late July high at 33,430, with a close above here helping to solidify the view that the pullback from the June high has run its course.

​​A move back below 32,400 might indicate that the sellers have reasserted control.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40, CAC 40 Track Asia Higher
FTSE 100, DAX 40, CAC 40 Track Asia Higher
2023-09-04 09:30:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Can NFP Propel US Stocks Back to Yearly Highs?
S&P 500 Outlook: Can NFP Propel US Stocks Back to Yearly Highs?
2023-09-01 11:33:33
Indices on Track for Second Week of Gains: FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, DAX 40
Indices on Track for Second Week of Gains: FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, DAX 40
2023-09-01 09:30:44
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Japan 225
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023