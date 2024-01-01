US Equities Q1 Technical Outlook: Stocks in Overbought Territory. Can It Continue?

If you're looking for an in-depth analysis of U.S. equity indices, our first-quarter stock market trading forecast is packed with great fundamental and technical insights. Get it now!

Recommended by Zain Vawda Get Your Free Equities Forecast Get My Guide

S&P 500

From a technical standpoint, 2023 has been excellent for the S&P 500 as it flirts with the January 2022 highs just above the 4800 mark. This meteoric rise since November coincided with a dovish tilt regarding rate cut expectations, however even before that the S&P was enjoying a relatively positive year.

The technical picture is a little hard to read with immediate resistance resting at the previous high around the 4817 mark. A break beyond this level however makes it difficult as there is no historical price action to monitor with the 5000 psychological level likely to be the next big hurdle.

If a retracement does take place immediate support rested at 4639 and more resting just below at the 4600 area. There are further levels of support to the downside which could come into play as well which I will list below.

Looking for new strategies for 2024? Explore the top trading ideas developed by DailyFX's team of experts

Recommended by Zain Vawda Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast Get My Guide

S&P 500 Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support Levels:

4600

4435 (20-day MA)

4288 (50-day MA)

4172 (100-day MA)

Resistance Levels:

4817

5000

S&P 500 Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Zain Vawda

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to costly errors.

Recommended by Zain Vawda Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq is even more difficult to read as we are already in uncharted territory as we have already printed fresh highs. If I am looking at the resistance levels up ahead, the lack of historical price action leaves us with little to look at. The effect of psychological levels is well documented hence why I believe the 17000 may prove a tough nut to crack and could lead to some form of retracement. Above this as well I only see potential areas of resistance around key psychological levels and round numbers.

If we do have some downside on the Nasdaq, the previous swing high around 15960 is the first key support area and could facilitate a bullish continuation. The 15950 level is about 700 points away which is a decently sized retracement, but if we do break below, then there is a host of support levels between the 15950 and 15000 handles.

Nasdaq 100 Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support Levels:

15950

15328

15000

14750

Resistance Levels:

17000

17500

18000

18500

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Zain Vawda