US Dollar Weekly Forecast: DXY Breaks Higher Ahead of the Fed’s Key Inflation Gauge

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Attempts Fightback Post Powell, US Data to Come
2023-05-20 04:00:02
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing Bounce at Key Confluence Area
2023-05-18 11:05:26
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent & WTI Caught Between Supply & US Factors
2023-05-18 13:23:47
Natural Gas Price Rebound Could Extend; What’s Next for Crude Oil?
2023-05-18 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Crushed by Resurgent Yields & Strong Dollar, Bullish Outlook in Peril
2023-05-18 16:35:00
Gold Prices Fall Amidst US Debt Ceiling Deal Bets, Technical Setup Shaky
2023-05-17 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Week Ahead: UK Inflation and US Debt Talks to Dominate
2023-05-19 15:00:31
GBP/USD Price Forecast: BoE & Fed Battle it Out as Pound Remains on Offer
2023-05-18 08:18:47
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-05-18 10:00:31
AUD/USD Stuck in No Man’s Land, USD/JPY Blasts Off as Bears Taken to Woodshed
2023-05-17 19:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Weekly Forecast: DXY Breaks Higher Ahead of the Fed’s Key Inflation Gauge

US Dollar Weekly Forecast: DXY Breaks Higher Ahead of the Fed’s Key Inflation Gauge

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

US Dollar Weekly Forecast: Bullish

  • The US Dollar rose the most over 2 weeks since September
  • Rising Treasury yields continued cooling Fed rate cut bets
  • All eyes turn to the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge
  • DXY broke above the 100-day SMA, broader reversal ahead?
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Fundamental Analysis

The US Dollar rallied against its major counterparts this past week. In fact, the DXY Dollar Index rose about 1.9% over the past 2 weeks. That is the best 10-day period for the world’s reserve currency since the middle of September. Let us take a closer look at what happened to the US Dollar and why there could be more strength in store ahead.

For one thing, the US Dollar’s ascent has been met with a similar uptake in front-end Treasury Yields. That is a sign that financial markets are slowly pricing out near-term rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, which were aggressively priced ever since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) triggered liquidity and recessionary concerns.

In recent weeks, ebbing financial market volatility, sticky underlying US inflation and what appears to be a still-tight labor market underscored economic resilience amidst the most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in decades. Meanwhile, during a speech on Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed that interest rates might not have to rise as far given recent credit stress.

That said, he noted that he did not yet decide about future tightening and highlighted that the market rate path is much different from the central bank’s forecast. As such, markets are only pricing in about a 25% chance of another rate hike in June. As usual, incoming economic data will continue deciding the fate of monetary policy.

The US Dollar will be closely eyeing the PCE Core Deflator on Friday, due at 12:30 GMT. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is expected to remain unchanged at 4.6% y/y in April. That is not a good sign from the perspective of the central bank. Initial jobless claims will be another interesting print, due at the same time but on Thursday. There may yet be more room to cool near-term rate-cut bets, offering support for the US Dollar.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Technical Analysis

Looking at the daily chart, the US Dollar broke above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This might be an early warning sign that the dominant downtrend since September might be turning. Key resistance appears to be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 104.11. Clearing that exposes the March high at 105.88. Otherwise, key support is the 100.82 – 101.29 zone.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DXY Daily Chart

DXY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook Dims on Debt Limit & Recession Risks, Double-Top Pattern Eyed
Crude Oil Outlook Dims on Debt Limit & Recession Risks, Double-Top Pattern Eyed
2023-05-21 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Outlook: USD/JPY Triangle Breakout, Key US Data in Focus
Japanese Yen Weekly Outlook: USD/JPY Triangle Breakout, Key US Data in Focus
2023-05-20 22:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: Flight to Safety May Prompt Bullish Continuation
Gold Weekly Forecast: Flight to Safety May Prompt Bullish Continuation
2023-05-20 16:00:10
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD Confirms Range Trade
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD Confirms Range Trade
2023-05-19 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Bullish