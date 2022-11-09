US Dollar Under Pressure as Treasury Yields Ease Ahead of US CPI. Where to for USD/JPY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Clears October High to Eye September High
2022-11-09 03:00:05
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Volatility and Dollar Move from Midterms to CPI Anticipation While Crypto Shudders
2022-11-09 04:00:27
Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU, XAG at Key Technical Levels as US CPI Nears
2022-11-09 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Is the US dollar Looking Vulnerable?
2022-11-09 06:00:00
US Dollar Under Pressure as Treasury Yields Ease Ahead of US CPI. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-11-09 05:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Under Pressure as Treasury Yields Ease Ahead of US CPI. Where to for USD/JPY?

US Dollar Under Pressure as Treasury Yields Ease Ahead of US CPI. Where to for USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/JPY, Yen, Crude Oil, Gold, China, CPI, PPI, BTC, FTX - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar is struggling to gain traction as Treasury yields ease
  • China woes are questioning global economic growth amid soft inflation data
  • The Fed and the market eye tomorrow’s US CPI. Will it rescue USD/JPY?

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The US Dollar continues to languish after yesterday’s slide lower as midterm election results roll in. Treasury yields dipped lower through the North American session with the benchmark 10-year note near 4.14%

This is ahead of crucial US CPI data that is due out tomorrow and can be followed live on the DailyFX calendar.

USD/JPY is eyeing a move below 145.00 but currency markets have been quiet through the Asian session. The Japanese government announced a second supplementary budget today with a number of additional fiscal stimulus measures.

Gold continues to trade above US$ 1,700 on the weaker US Dollar.

Wall Street finished in the green, but APAC equities have been sluggish with Chinese markets leading the way lower after another increase in Covid-19 cases. They are at the highest level in six months, and this dragged crude oil lower on concerns about the global growth outlook.

China’s inflation data revealed another month of cooling in price pressures there through October. Year-on-year CPI to the end of last month came in lower than expected at 2.1%, instead of 2.4% and 2.8% previously.

PPI over the same period saw a similar result, printing at -1.3% rather than -1.5% anticipated and 0.9% prior.

The Yuan dipped lower, with the offshore USD/CNH rate nudging above 7.2600 before retreating back toward 7.2500.

Bitcoin collapsed to its lowest level in 2-years in the aftermath of FTX being swallowed up by Binance.

It has been reported that there had been a liquidity crunch for FTX where there had been a run on their FTT token. Other cryptocurrencies and related stocks have been impacted by the news.

Looking ahead, there is some second and third tier data from both Europe and North America as well as several central bank speakers that will be crossing the wires.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY has been eyeing the recent low of 145.10 today after moving below the breakpoint at 145.47, which was established from the low in the aftermath of the Bank of Japan’s intervention.

Further down, support could be at the break points and previous lows at 143.53, 141.50, 140.35 and 139.39. Support may also be at an ascending trend line and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) in the 140.30 – 140.40 area.

Nearby resistance might be at the prior peaks at 148.85 and 151.95.

154.88 may offer resistance as it is the 161.8% Fibonacci Extension of the mid-September pullback from 145.90 to 140.35. Another potential resistance is at 155.95, representing the Fibonacci Extension level of the move from 151.95 to 145.47.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Sidelined Ahead of Mid-Terms. Higher EUR/USD?
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Sidelined Ahead of Mid-Terms. Higher EUR/USD?
2022-11-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Eases as Markets Ponder a Possible Chinese Reopening. Will WTI Rally?
Crude Oil Eases as Markets Ponder a Possible Chinese Reopening. Will WTI Rally?
2022-11-07 05:00:00
US Dollar Down as Treasury Yields Slip, Risk Appetite Picks Up
US Dollar Down as Treasury Yields Slip, Risk Appetite Picks Up
2022-11-01 06:00:00
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bearish
USD/CNH