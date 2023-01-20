US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – The Bullish Trend Remains in Place as the ECB Talks Tough
2023-01-20 12:00:20
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-19 16:30:52
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds Gains On Hopes For China Demand Rebound
2023-01-20 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar, Dow Jones at Risk as Fed Officials Stress Tight Policy Ahead
2023-01-20 00:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 05, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40.
2023-01-19 14:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Elevated as Markets Continue to Dismiss Fed Guidance
2023-01-20 10:28:59
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bounces Back, Rising Above $1,900
2023-01-19 15:30:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Dismal December Retail Sales Leads Cable Lower
2023-01-20 09:15:02
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Trajectory Turning Up?
2023-01-20 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Dips as JGBs Retreat from Bank of Japan Cap. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-20 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-19 16:30:52
More View More
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

James Stanley, Contributor

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • The USD set a fresh seven-month low on Wednesday after disappointing PPI and Retail Sales reports.
  • DXY bounced after that test of fresh lows and the trend in USD has remained as bearish. The big question is whether a pullback shows anytime soon after strong rallies have developed in EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The US Dollar weekly bar is currently working on a doji, which, for bulls, could be considered as some form of a win.

The sell-off in the USD has continued for more than three months now and DXY is hanging right at the mid-line of the two-year-trend. The bullish move that started in 2021 and continued through 2022 was incredibly forceful, and even historic from some perspectives. But we’ve now seen 50% of that move erased in just a little under four months after the USD set its current high on September 28th. The 50% mark of that major move is right at 101.99, which was in-play through the past week’s trade.

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

image1.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

USD Shorter-Term

At this point there’s no clear evidence yet that the sell-off in the Dollar is over. There may be a very early sign of hope but, it would be in an extreme stage of infancy and largely based on the response that showed on Wednesday after price had pushed down to that fresh low in the USD.

Despite the fact that bears had ample motivation as taken from those early-morning reports; what was showing as a bearish engulf in the USD with a push down to fresh seven-month-lows was faded, and that Wednesday candle finished as a doji with a long lower wick.

Thursday and Friday both saw support hold at a higher-low of 101.99, around that level taken from the Fibonacci study above; and this can, again, be an early sign of a possible bounce. Sellers have remained vigilant, however, so there’s not a clear bullish path at this point. The level of interest for that appears around the 103.00 handle and if bulls can substantiate a bounce above that level, there could be an opening door for a retracement theme in the USD.

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Range-Bound

EUR/USD spent the past week in a range. The pair broke-out last Thursday and set a fresh seven-month-high; but since then price has held that resistance as a shorter-term theme of mean-reversion has showed.

On the support side of the matter, a key zone of prior resistance is still holding the lows and this plots from around 1.0736 up to 1.0787. This zone was last tested on Wednesday and Thursday before prices lifted back towards the resistance-side of that range.

There’s still no clear evidence of a top yet and while the range could seem simple to bias to the downside given how strong the rally over the past few months has been, I think the bigger item of note is the hold of support at this prior resistance zone.

EUR/USD may need to see one more poke up to a fresh high before sellers make a more concerted effort at the reversal. Atop price action there are two more nearby spots of key resistance, at the 1.0933 double top from last April, after which the 1.1000 psychological level comes back into the picture.

For support – if sellers can take out 1.0736 in short-order, the idea of bearish swing continuation will begin to look much more attractive as there’ll be a lower-low to work with.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by James Stanley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD

Cable started the year with what looked to be a bearish turn. After holding resistance at a key Fibonacci level over a three-week-span in December, sellers had started to push a little more after the New Year open and ran price all the way down to the Fibonacci level at 1.1843.

But, that’s around the time that the disappointing PMI report was released on January 6th and that led to a strong move in USD markets. As DXY put in a bearish engulf that triggered another wave in the sell-off, a bullish engulf showed in GBP/USD right off of that support and the trend has been tilted-higher ever since.

Price is now re-approaching the prior high around 1.2450 and just above that is another potential resistance area with the 1.2500 psychological level.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

image4.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

AUD/USD

AUD/USD began to re-test a major area on the chart this week. This runs around the .7000 big figure and it also syncs with a Fibonacci level at .7053 to create a zone of interest. After running into that resistance, the bullish trend was put on pause as last week’s candlestick created a doji formation illustrating some element of indecision.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

image5.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

AUD/USD Shorter-Term

Wednesday’s session brought a sizable reaction to that resistance zone and that continued through Thursday. On Friday, support showed at prior resistance as the trend pushed back-up, which keeps the near-term bullish trend alive on the daily as there’s been a succession of higher-highs and higher-lows.

The bigger question is whether bulls can work through that resistance on the next approach, or whether this leads to a lower-high and a deeper pullback scenario. Sellers pushing below the Thursday swing-low opens the door for bearish swings but, until then, the higher-highs and higher-lows are setting up for another resistance test in the pair early next week.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

image6.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD

USD/CAD is in an interesting technical position. Longer-term, from the monthly chart, the pair remains in a wide range and that’s been going on for more than six years now.

Shorter-term, there have been multiple trends inside of this longer-term range and the big question is whether prices are nearing a trip back down towards the bottom-side of the formation.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Monthly Price Chart

image7.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

On a shorter-term basis, price has set a lower-high at 1.3700, well-below the failed run at the 1.4000 handle from October. There isn’t yet a lower-low to work with as price action is holding Fibonacci support that’s just a bit above the most recent higher-low at 1.3250. This week’s resistance hold at the 1.3500 psychological level keeps the door open for short-term weakness in the pair.

If sellers can test through the 1.3250 level in short order, there’ll be a more enticing case for bearish swings in the pair as there would be a fresh lower-low to accompany that recent lower-high. Below 1.3250, the next significant spot of support is around the 1.3000 level which is confluent with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of last year’s major move.

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

image8.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Fundamental Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Fundamental Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2023-01-20 16:00:00
Euro Fundamental Forecast – EUR/USD May Struggle in the Short-Term
Euro Fundamental Forecast – EUR/USD May Struggle in the Short-Term
2023-01-15 12:00:15
Dollar Pushes 7-Month Lows but Dive in Rate Forecast Cooling, VIX Connection Important
Dollar Pushes 7-Month Lows but Dive in Rate Forecast Cooling, VIX Connection Important
2023-01-15 09:00:07
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2023-01-15 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
USD/CAD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
NZD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023