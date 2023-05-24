 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery
2023-05-23 16:15:00
Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
2023-05-23 08:59:51
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
Crude Oil Bumped Up on Hopes of a Debt Ceiling Deal. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-05-23 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
Gold and Silver Price Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Fall as Retail Crowd Goes Long
2023-05-23 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks
2023-05-23 11:30:13
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Markets Appear Cautious as 50-Day MA and 1.2400 Support Level Hold Firm
2023-05-22 10:00:28
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Weakens as Treasury Yields Rise, USD/JPY Triangle Breakout in Focus
2023-05-22 23:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?

US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Index, USD, Debt Ceiling, Volatility, VIX, MOVE, OVX, GVZ - Talking points

  • The US Dollar has shored up some support as debt ceiling talks continue
  • Treasury yields have been climbing and may underpin USD amid uncertainty
  • While volatilities are in check, for now, event risk might be building that could hit DXY

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The US Dollar found firmer footing going into Wednesday despite US debt talks appearing to have stalled on Tuesday.

The T-Bill market is displaying some nervousness around the so-called X-date identified by Treasury Janet Yellen to be June 1st. She has said that on that day Treasury may not be able to meet all its financial commitments.

The spread between the Bills maturing on May 30th and June 6th would normally trade within a few basis points of each other. There are currently around 400 basis points spread difference between these US Government short-term debt notes.

Conversely, broader markets don’t appear to be too concerned with volatility gauges across US equities, bonds, gold and oil remaining somewhat subdued as illustrated below. Not surprisingly, bond volatility might be slightly elevated compared to other markets but overall, currently benign compared to recent events.

CROSS MARKET VOLATILITY INDICES – VIX, MOVE, OVX, GVZ

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank Financial (SVB) evidently caused more anxiety in financial markets as reflected by the spike in volatility at the time.

Treasury yields have been steady so far this week although they eased just slightly early Wednesday. Overall, they have recovered from the lows seen earlier this month across the curve and all tenors are now at their highest levels since the collapse of SVB.

The benchmark 2-year bond reached over 4.40% yesterday before easing after having traded at 3.66% earlier this month. Similarly, the 10-year note eclipsed 3.76% after touching 3.30% a few weeks ago.

The correlation between the DXY (USD) index and Treasury yield seems apparent in the chart below.

Looking at the chart above and below, the price movements around the SVB collapse and the growing concern surrounding the US debt ceiling appear to present patterns.

In times of crisis and uncertainty, correlations in financial markets tend to go toward 1 and -1 as the need to cover risk seems to outweigh the need to add risk.

For the US Dollar, a default on US debt could be a cataclysmic event that might see inter-market correlations break down.

Historically, USD has mostly been seen as a haven in times of chaos. If the US is the centre of financial market mayhem, these relationships may come under questioning.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR (DXY), US 2- AND 10-YEAR YIELDS

image2.png
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Slides as RBNZ Hikes by 25 Basis Points, But Sees Peak in Rates
New Zealand Dollar Slides as RBNZ Hikes by 25 Basis Points, But Sees Peak in Rates
2023-05-24 02:30:00
EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery
EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery
2023-05-23 16:15:00
Dollar Index (DXY) Surprisingly Lower as US PMIs Point to a Strong Private Sector, Gold Bounces Toward $1970/oz
Dollar Index (DXY) Surprisingly Lower as US PMIs Point to a Strong Private Sector, Gold Bounces Toward $1970/oz
2023-05-23 14:17:05
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie on Offer Despite Stronger Crude Oil Prices
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie on Offer Despite Stronger Crude Oil Prices
2023-05-23 12:56:11
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 24, 2023
US 500
Bearish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: May 24, 2023