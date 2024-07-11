 Skip to Content
Euro Edges Up As Key US, German Inflation Numbers Approach. Powell On Tap Again
2024-07-10 12:00:19
2024-07-10 12:00:39
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell's Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
2024-07-09 15:03:20
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
2024-07-06 03:00:31
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
2024-07-11 10:00:35
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
2024-07-09 10:00:10
US Dollar Slumps After Inflation Eases Further - Stocks, Gold, and Silver Rally
2024-07-11 12:59:50
2024-07-11 12:59:50
Gold Prices Edge Closer To Record Highs As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Demand
2024-07-11 11:30:16
2024-07-11 11:30:16
British Pound Latest – UK GDP Beats Estimates, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-07-11 07:41:01
2024-07-11 07:41:01
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest - Cable Under Pressure as Gilt Yields Slide
2024-07-10 15:00:20
2024-07-10 15:00:20
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
2024-07-09 08:15:21
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
2024-07-08 21:00:23
US Dollar Slumps After Inflation Eases Further - Stocks, Gold, and Silver Rally

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, Stocks, Gold, and Silver Analysis and Charts

For all high impact data and event releases, see the real-time DailyFX Economic Calendar

The US dollar index fell by nearly half a point after the latest US CPI showed inflation eased by more than forecast. Headline inflation y/y fell to 3.0% from 3.3% in May, while core inflation y/y fell to 3.3% from 3.4%. Core inflation m/m fell to 0.1% from a prior month’s reading of 0.2%.

USD Forecast
Markets are now showing an 87% chance of a 25 basis point interest rate cut at the September 18th FOMC meeting.

The US dollar index fell around 40 pips on the news and continues to sell off. The DXY is now closing in on the recent low prints around 104.00 made in early June

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

US indices have now turned positive pre-open with the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 currently showing gains of 0.3% on the session.

Gold is back above $2,400/oz. for the first time since late May, and there is little resistance left on the daily charts until the recent high at $2,450/oz. comes into play.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Forecast
Silver outperforms gold and is over 2.5% higher after the data release. Silver has also broken out of the recent daily pennant pattern, confirming a bullish outlook and a test of $32.50/oz.

Silver – Bullish Technical Patterns on the Daily Chart

Silver Daily Price Chart

What are your views on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

