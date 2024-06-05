 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 5, 2024
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF Levels to Watch
2024-06-04 17:20:01
Euro Outlook Ahead of the ECB Rate Decision – EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Setups
2024-06-03 16:30:52
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 5, 2024
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 5, 2024
News
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
2024-06-04 12:00:00
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 5, 2024
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Looking Technically Oversold, US Data, NFPs Key for Next Move
2024-06-05 10:06:28
Commodity Update: Gold, Silver and Oil Decline Ahead of US Jobs Data
2024-06-04 10:13:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 5, 2024
News
GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May
2024-06-03 10:00:50
British Pound Edges Up Vs USD, Market Looks To US PCE Numbers As Next Big Clue
2024-05-29 12:00:28
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 5, 2024
News
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
US Dollar Sell-Off Stalls After Strong US ISM Services Report; NFPs Released on Friday

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar Sell-Off Stalls After Strong US ISM Services Report

  • US ISM services data beats market forecasts.
  • US dollar grabs a small bid but remains under pressure ahead of NFPs.
USD Forecast
The latest ISM services report shows US business activity in robust shape with the headline index beating forecasts and last month’s reading by a margin.

image1.png

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

According to Anthony Nieves, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM),

“The increase in the composite index in May is a result of notably higher business activity, faster new orders growth, slower supplier deliveries and despite the continued contraction in employment. Survey respondents indicated that overall business is increasing, with growth rates continuing to vary by company and industry. Employment challenges remain, primarily attributed to difficulties in backfilling positions and controlling labor expenses. The majority of respondents indicate that inflation and the current interest rates are an impediment to improving business conditions.”

The US dollar picked up a small bid after the ISM data, stemming this week’s losses. The US dollar index has sold off after hitting at two-week high last Thursday, fuelled by slightly better-than-expected US inflation, last Friday’s weak Chicago PMI – 35.4 vs. 41 forecast – and this week’s worse-than-forecast JOLTs and ADP jobs reports.

Tuesday June 4th

image2.png

Wednesday June 5th

image3.png
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
The recent sell-off has pushed the US dollar index below all three simple moving averages and has broken a multi-month series of higher lows. The 200-day sma, the recent uptrend, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement are all acting as near-term resistance. Friday’s US Jobs Report (NFP) has now become the main release of note, and any further signs of weakness in the US jobs market could cause the dollar to fall further. US dollar traders should also follow tomorrow’s ECB policy decision, where President Lagarde is expected to announce a 25 basis point interest rate cut. If Ms. Lagarde hints at a second cut at the July meeting, the Euro will weaken, giving the US dollar index a boost. The Euro makes up around 58% of the dollar index.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart by TradingView

What are your views on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

