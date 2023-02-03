US Dollar Rose as Upbeat Jobless Claims Enticed Traders Before Non-Farm Payrolls

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Conspicuously Lags S&P 500 and Nasdaq, Dollar Rebounds Ahead of NFPs
2023-02-02 23:00:12
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EURUSD Looks Vulnerable
2023-02-02 13:43:09
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Fail to Hold Post-Fed Gains, Charts Look Heavy
2023-02-02 15:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Downward Pressure Intact
2023-02-02 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Conspicuously Lags S&P 500 and Nasdaq, Dollar Rebounds Ahead of NFPs
2023-02-02 23:00:12
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices (XAU) Retreat from Recent High, Silver (XAG) Follows Suit
2023-02-02 17:00:00
Gold Prices Rallied as Markets Kept Betting Against the Fed, Now What?
2023-02-02 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-02-02 15:23:00
Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, GBP Pounded After Dovish MPC Report
2023-02-02 12:32:45
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move
2023-02-02 11:19:37
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Scans 130 Ahead of Fed
2023-02-01 08:58:26
More View More
US Dollar Rose as Upbeat Jobless Claims Enticed Traders Before Non-Farm Payrolls

US Dollar Rose as Upbeat Jobless Claims Enticed Traders Before Non-Farm Payrolls

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

US Dollar, Jobless Claims, Apple & Amazon Earnings – Asia Pacific Market Open:

  • US Dollar pivots on Thursday after disappointing Wednesday
  • Upbeat jobless claims data underscored data-dependent Fed
  • Soft Apple & Amazon earnings may benefit DXY before NFPs

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Asia-Pacific Market Briefing – US Dollar Gains on Jobless Claims Data

The US Dollar outperformed its major peers on Thursday, with the DXY Index gaining 0.56%. That was the best single-day performance in almost one month. It also marked a significant reversal from yesterday’s price action. On Wednesday, markets continued betting against the Federal Reserve despite Chair Jerome Powell showing few signs of wanting to cut rates this year.

The central bank continued to underscore that data will keep outlining the path for interest rates. With that in mind, the US Dollar’s ascent on Thursday began taking off around the time the latest initial jobless claims crossed the wires. Last week, applications for US unemployment benefits fell to 183k versus the 195k consensus. It also meant claims declined for the fourth time in five weeks.

After the data cross the wires, US Treasury yields climbed. However, before the data, bond rates were falling. This meant the 2-year Treasury yield ended relatively flat for the day. Unsurprisingly, the surge in the US Dollar spelled trouble for gold. The yellow metal sank 1.95%, which was the worst single-day drop since July 2020.

Then after the market close, disappointing earnings data crossed the wires from Apple and Amazon. This is painting a relatively sour tone for Friday’s Asia-Pacific trading session. The economic docket during this zone is also quiet. As such, we might see sentiment continue dipping. That may benefit the US Dollar as markets await Friday’s non-farm payrolls report.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, DXY left behind a bullish Rising Sun candlestick pattern. Upside follow-through in the coming sessions could open the door to a turn higher. Such an outcome would place the focus on the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The latter may reinstate the downside focus. Immediate support is the 100.82 – 101.29 support zone.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DXY Daily Chart

DXY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar May Rise After US GDP Boosted Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100
Australian Dollar May Rise After US GDP Boosted Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100
2023-01-27 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains After Strong Demand at 2-Year Treasury Auction, Where to?
Japanese Yen Gains After Strong Demand at 2-Year Treasury Auction, Where to?
2023-01-26 00:00:00
Australian Dollar, Dow Jones at Risk as Fed Officials Stress Tight Policy Ahead
Australian Dollar, Dow Jones at Risk as Fed Officials Stress Tight Policy Ahead
2023-01-20 00:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Looks Past PM Jacinda Ardern’s Resignation, Eyes on Wobbly Markets
New Zealand Dollar Looks Past PM Jacinda Ardern’s Resignation, Eyes on Wobbly Markets
2023-01-19 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023