 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rides High as Debt Debate Continues Amid Fitch Re-Rating. Higher DXY?
2023-05-25 05:00:00
EUR/USD at Critical Juncture as Bears Launch All-Out Assault on Major Trendline
2023-05-24 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Pings Higher as Specs Told to ‘Watch Out’ by OPEC+. Higher WTI?
2023-05-25 02:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Approaches Confluence Area, Where to Next for Oil Prices?
2023-05-24 08:01:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields
2023-05-24 11:10:17
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Shrugs Off Blistering CPI: What's Next for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY?
2023-05-25 03:30:00
Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24
2023-05-24 06:37:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Gains Some Ground As Debt Ceiling Worries Mount
2023-05-24 14:00:33
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Rides High as Debt Debate Continues Amid Fitch Re-Rating. Higher DXY?

US Dollar Rides High as Debt Debate Continues Amid Fitch Re-Rating. Higher DXY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold - Talking Points

  • US Dollar found a clear run and resumed strengthening today
  • The debt ceiling issue lingers and the Fed minutes provided some fodder
  • If the debt problem is solved, where will the DXY (USD) index head?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The US Dollar regained the ascendency overnight with Treasury yields racing north and stocks taking a tumble as the US debt ceiling debate fumbles forward toward June 1st. That is the date that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has identified as the day that Treasury may run out of cash.

Demand for the ‘big dollar’ soared with high beta currencies such as the Aussie and Kiwi Dollars’ hit the hardest, but the rally has been broad-based across currency markets.

The South Pacific currencies snapped to 6-month lows with the growth-linked Dollars susceptible to sways in global risk sentiment, which is being eroded by the uncertainty of the US debt ceiling debacle.

Fitch, the credit rating agency, put the US on negative watch late Wednesday as the debt ceiling deadline approaches.

While many pundits believe a resolution will be found before a default occurs, the prospect of it unfolding is providing conjecture for many scenarios. Should it happen, uncertainty appears to be the only certainty.

It should be noted that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said ‘we’re not going to default’ late Wednesday.

Treasury yields have lifted across the curve with the 1-year note only a handful of basis points away from a 23-year high.

Federal Reserve meeting minutes released yesterday revealed that while there was no consensus for further rate hikes, the notes pointed toward a pause for some time rather than the prospect of a cut.

Interest rate markets are pencilling in a cut for the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Wall Street finished the cash session lower, but Nasdaq futures have rallied through the Asian session after Nvidia, the chip maker, reported much better than anticipated results. They believe that 2Q revenue will be around USD 11 billion, beating estimates of USD 7.2 billion.

APAC equities are mostly in the red with the exception of Japan, with the Nikkei 225 posting solid gains. Data From Japan’s Ministry of Finance showed foreign buying of Japanese stocks nudged higher again for the week ended May 19th to ¥ 867.5 billion.

Crude oil defied the US Dollar advances, posting a 3-week overnight and it has been steady so far in Asian trade. The WTI futures contract is over US$ 74 bbl while the Brent contract is above US$ 78 bbl.

Spot gold is languishing near US$ 1,960 an ounce while silver dipped below US$ 23 an ounce today.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

DXY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The DXY index has continued to rally after breaking above a descending trend line 2-weeks ago.

The surge went on to break above resistance near 102 and that area might provide support on a pullback.

On the topside, resistance could be at the 76.4% Fibonacci Retracement level of at the prior peak of 105.10.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Bumped Up on Hopes of a Debt Ceiling Deal. Will WTI Break the Range?
Crude Oil Bumped Up on Hopes of a Debt Ceiling Deal. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-05-23 05:00:00
US Dollar Slides on Uncertainties While Japanese Yen Firms Despite Poor Data
US Dollar Slides on Uncertainties While Japanese Yen Firms Despite Poor Data
2023-05-22 05:00:00
Crude Oil Boosted by US SPR Buying and Defies Soft China Data. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Boosted by US SPR Buying and Defies Soft China Data. Higher WTI?
2023-05-16 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-05-15 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 25, 2023
AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Japan 225
Last updated: May 25, 2023
NZD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023