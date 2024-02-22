US Dollar Remains Firm After Mixed S&P PMIs, Fed Speak Later in the Session

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
German PMI Data Slumps after Decent Run, Broader EU PMI Data Mixed
2024-02-22 09:19:01
US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts
2024-02-21 20:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise Again On Weaker Dollar, Geopolitics Dominate
2024-02-22 12:17:25
Gold Prices on the Rise, Confluence Resistance in Sight. What Now for XAU/USD?
2024-02-20 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Boosted by Positive UK PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-02-22 10:38:07
Sterling Update: GBP/USD Hanging on but Breakdown Threat Looms
2024-02-20 09:09:33
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 44m
Last updated: Feb 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts
2024-02-21 20:35:00
Japanese Yen Latest – Exports Hit Record Levels, USD/JPY Testing 150 Again
2024-02-21 09:30:18
More View More
US Dollar Remains Firm After Mixed S&P PMIs, Fed Speak Later in the Session

US Dollar Remains Firm After Mixed S&P PMIs, Fed Speak Later in the Session

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US Dollar (DXY) Latest Analysis and Charts

  • S&P PMIs – services miss, manufacturing improves
  • The US dollar holds earlier gains.

The US service sector slowed down in February, while the manufacturing sector picked up, the latest flash PMIs showed today. According to data provider S&P Global,

‘US companies continued to report an expansion in activity during February, albeit at a slower pace. Output rose marginally as a softer uptick in services business activity weighed on overall growth. Manufacturing, meanwhile, saw a renewed increase in production amid an improvement in supply chains after adverse weather in January.’

image1.png

Commenting on the data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “The early PMI data for February indicate that the US economy continued to expand midway through the first quarter, pointing to annualized GDP growth in the region of 2%. Although service sector growth cooled slightly, manufacturing staged a welcome return to growth, with factory output growing at the fastest rate for ten months.”

Download our free guide and how to trade economic data releases

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

During the US session, four Federal speakers – Jefferson, Harker, Cook, and Kashkari - will give their views on the health of the US economy after last night’s FOMC minutes gave little away.

US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts

The US dollar opened the European session around the 103.50 level before firming up during the day. The US dollar index (DXY) currently trades around 104.10 and is trying to break a week-long series of lower highs and lower lows off last Wednesday’s 105.02 high. US interest rate probabilities are pricing in between three and four 25 basis point rate cuts this year with the first cut penciled in at the June 12th FOMC meeting.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Download our Free Q1 US Dollar Technical and Fundamental Forecasts:

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Boosted by Positive UK PMIs, Weak US Dollar
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Boosted by Positive UK PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-02-22 10:38:07
German PMI Data Slumps after Decent Run, Broader EU PMI Data Mixed
German PMI Data Slumps after Decent Run, Broader EU PMI Data Mixed
2024-02-22 09:19:01
US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts
US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts
2024-02-21 20:35:00
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Marginally Weaker after Local CPI Inflation
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Marginally Weaker after Local CPI Inflation
2024-02-21 10:30:00
Advertisement