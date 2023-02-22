US Dollar Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Remains Bullish Above 18.00

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Further Losses Below the 1.0665 Level
2023-02-22 10:30:14
Euro Steadied the Ship Ahead of CPI as Treasury Yields Leap. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-02-22 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50.
2023-02-21 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Path of Least Resistance May Be Lower on Real Yields Woes
2023-02-22 16:40:00
Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long
2023-02-22 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Latest: UK Data Empowers Sterling, FOMC Minutes Near
2023-02-22 12:00:43
GBP/USD Rallies as UK PMI Points to a Solid Recovery
2023-02-21 10:00:52
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Probes 135 as BOJ Implements YCC
2023-02-22 09:06:52
USD/JPY Catapults Higher as Rally in Bond Yields Boosts US Dollar’s Appeal
2023-02-21 18:30:00
More View More
US Dollar Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Remains Bullish Above 18.00

US Dollar Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Remains Bullish Above 18.00

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

USD/ZAR Outlook: Bullish above 18.00

Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Strengthens While the Rand Lacks Clarity – Prices Stall Around 18.200

USD/ZAR is currently hovering around 18.200, finding support above the psychological level of 18.00.

With the emerging market (EM) currency currently on track to achieve six consecutive weeks of gains, the resilient US economy has helped drive the pair lower.

As South Africa continues to suffer from hours of planned electricity outages (known as load shedding), the country has succumbed to the effects of declining productivity.

Although the major power utility Eskom has been granted a $13.9 billion bailout, a strong Dollar and a robust labor market have bolstered demand for the safe-haven greenback. For the volatile Rand, both technical and fundamental factors continue to weigh on price action.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

After rising back above 18.00 earlier this month, USD/ZAR has continued to climb toward the October ’22 high, holding as resistance at 18.579. While the pair remains vulnerable to changes in the growth outlook and prospects of higher rates, a shallow-bodied candle has appeared on the daily chart.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With prices currently hovering around 18.200, a move higher could open the door for upside potential. If the Dollar strengthens and the pair holds above 18.400, the October high could remain in sight. As the rising trendline from the current month low remains intact, the pause in today’s price action could be indicative of indecision, suggesting an important zone of technical support and resistance.

Although technical levels suggest that the pair may continue to rise, the 18.00 handle remains key. If South Africa continues to face more power outages, the upside could be supportive of additional gains.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Index Eyeing Trendline Break
Nasdaq 100 Index Eyeing Trendline Break
2023-02-15 16:14:51
AUD/NZD Forecast: Rising Wedge Breakout Looms for Aussie Kiwi
AUD/NZD Forecast: Rising Wedge Breakout Looms for Aussie Kiwi
2023-02-09 11:11:26
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes a Bullish Breakout
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes a Bullish Breakout
2023-02-08 08:40:05
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Firms Against the Dollar as EM Currencies Gain
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Firms Against the Dollar as EM Currencies Gain
2023-01-11 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

ZAR/JPY
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
USD/ZAR
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023