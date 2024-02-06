US Dollar Propelled Higher on String of Strong Data, Fed Speakers Next

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
2024-02-05 18:00:00
EURUSD Wilts Again On Stronger Dollar, German Trade Misses Don’t Help
2024-02-05 14:30:44
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink On Strong Dollar As Fed-Cut Bets Are Off
2024-02-05 12:30:38
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Edges Lower and Nasdaq 100 Holds up, While Hang Seng Surges​
2024-02-06 11:00:35
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Inch Back From Fed-Inspired Battering, Hold Above $2000
2024-02-06 14:00:25
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces at Key Support, Fed Speakers Likely To Dominate Trade
2024-02-06 12:30:51
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
2024-02-05 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Technical Trade Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY
2024-02-06 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
2024-02-05 18:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Propelled Higher on String of Strong Data, Fed Speakers Next

US Dollar Propelled Higher on String of Strong Data, Fed Speakers Next

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD, (DXY) News and Analysis

  • Economic data and Fed speakers to provide tailwind for the dollar
  • Fed speakers with the power to prolong USD move - key resistance assessed
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Economic Data and Fed Speakers to Provides Tailwind for the Dollar

The dollar is slightly softer at the time of writing but is coming off a massive two-day advance after Friday’s non-farm payroll report revealed a significant beat to the upside. The labour market not only looks robust but appears to be in the ascendancy after the December figure received a massive revision higher.

Further evidence of a resilient economy, despite restrictive monetary policy, appeared via the ISM services PMI readings below. The headline reading beat the forecast of 52 as well as the prior 50.5, continuing the expansion in the services sector for 13 straight months now.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Some of the more interesting stats appear within the sub-sections of the report like ‘new orders’, ‘prices’ and ‘imports’ which all saw notable improvements. New orders is often used as a proxy for future economic conditions and the increase in prices suggests increased costs of shipping in the Red Sea is being passed down to the consumer. Imports posted the largest month on month percentage change of all the categories and suggests consumption and spending are strong.

In addition, a lesser observed report called the Senior Loan Officer Survey (SLOOS) revealed that credit providers are less reluctant to extend credit (greater supply) while demand for credit made marginal progress. The report was a main focus around the time of the regional banking instability and has come back onto the radar again after New York Community Bancorp had to cut its dividend – sending other regional bank shares lower with it.

The above data is not consistent with an economy that ought to be constrained by elevated interest rates – suggesting that the start of rate cuts may need to be pushed back even further. As such, US yields and the dollar have risen in recent sessions.

Fed Speakers with the Power to Prolong USD Move - Key Resistance Assessed

The dollar basket (DXY) is viewed as a benchmark of broader dollar performance and witnessed massive gains on Friday which continued into Monday. Today however, prices have eased back a tad, ahead of the 104.70 level which has acted as support in September and November 2023.

The Fed’s very own Neel Kashkari seemed surprised at the US economy’s strength, suggesting that the current level of interest rates is not having as much of an impact as would typically be the case if the neutral rate hadn’t been shifted higher. The neutral rate is a theoretical rate that is neither restrictive of supportive to the economy and is said to be higher in the post-Covid period.

Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How To Trade The Top Three Most Liquid Forex Pairs
Get My Guides

Price action remains above the 200-day simple moving average and could continue with the help of additional Fed speakers who are lined up today to provide their thoughts on monetary policy and interest rates. Further talk about the impressive economic data and the need to move cautiously before deciding to cut rates could add to the recent USD advance.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: Technical Trade Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Forecast: Technical Trade Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY
2024-02-06 18:00:00
British Pound Bounces at Key Support, Fed Speakers Likely To Dominate Trade
British Pound Bounces at Key Support, Fed Speakers Likely To Dominate Trade
2024-02-06 12:30:51
RBA Holds Rates, Issues Hawkish Guidance in Response to Inflation Risks
RBA Holds Rates, Issues Hawkish Guidance in Response to Inflation Risks
2024-02-06 09:09:12
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
2024-02-05 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 6, 2024