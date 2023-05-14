 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness
2023-05-11 16:25:00
ECB Speakers Fail to Boost EUR as US Debt Ceiling Concerns Grow
2023-05-11 07:49:51
Crude Oil Market Outlook Darkened by Debt Ceiling Debacle and Recession Risks
2023-05-14 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-12 01:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold Prices Veer Off Bullish Path as US Dollar Firms but Outlook Still Upbeat
2023-05-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
2023-05-11 09:58:41
BRITISH POUND (GBP) WEEKLY FORECAST: GBP Bulls Eye Fresh Catalyst with UK Employment Data
2023-05-12 18:15:31
GBP Breaking News: UK Economy Expands 0.1% in Q1 of 2023, GBP/USD Bid
2023-05-12 07:00:53
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains, USD/JPY Falls After US CPI. Focus Shifts to BoE Next
2023-05-10 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Best Week of the Year Sets the Stage for Jerome Powell’s Speech

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

US Dollar Weekly Forecast: Bullish

  • The US Dollar experienced the best week of the year so far
  • CPI & consumer inflation expectations cooled Fed rate cut bets
  • Focus shifts to retail sales, jobless claims, Jerome Powell’s speech
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Fundamental Analysis

The US Dollar roared higher against its major counterparts this past week, seeing the best 5-day period this year so far. Looking at EUR/USD, for example, the pair rocketed higher by about 1.6%, representing a somewhat rare event. By far the worst-performing currencies were the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars, with AUD/USD and NZD/USD sinking this past week.

As the week wrapped up, much attention was placed on the latest University of Michigan Sentiment report. It showed that consumer expectations for inflation 1 year out, and 5-10 years about, surprised higher than expected. This is despite the sentiment gauge itself missing expectations. Most Americans are still concerned about rising prices, and that may have economic consequences down the road.

Earlier in the week, the latest US CPI report crossed the wires. While headline inflation surprised slightly lower at 4.9%, the core gauge (which excludes volatile components) was in-line at 5.5%. This means that underlying price pressures are remaining sticky. As a result, this past week, traders continued to slowly price out near-term Federal Reserve rate hike expectations.

Treasury yields climbed on Friday and risk appetite soured, pushing higher the US Dollar. The US economic calendar notably quiets down in the week ahead. Key data to watch for includes retail sales, MBA mortgage applications and initial jobless claims. The latter is slowly creeping higher, an early sign of the labor market beginning to deteriorate, although it remains tight.

Things will probably get the most interesting at the end of the week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and former Chair Bernanke will be participating in a policy panel. If Mr. Powell continues to pour cold water on near-term rate cut expectations, financial markets could be heading for a volatile week. That stands to bode well for the haven-linked and policy-sensitive US Dollar.

Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, the DXY Dollar index soared 1.4% this past week. This represented the highest close since late March. Once again, prices were unable to breach the critical 100.82 – 101.29 support zone from last year. Immediate resistance seems to be the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The latter could reinstate the dominant downtrend, as it did in March. Otherwise, extending higher exposes 105.88.

DXY Daily Chart

DXY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

