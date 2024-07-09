 Skip to Content
News
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
Euro (EUR/USD) on Edge After Surprise French Election Result
2024-07-08 08:05:24
News
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
News
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips After the PBoC Step Back from Buying for the Second Month
2024-07-08 14:03:30
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
News
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key
2024-07-05 08:05:47
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell's Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD, and GBP/USD Analysis

USD Forecast
For all high-impact data and event releases, see the real-time DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave little away today at his latest biannual testimony to Congress, reiterating his recent FOMC commentary. In his opening statement, Chair Powell said that the ‘The Federal Reserve remains squarely focused on our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the benefit of the American people. Over the past two years, the economy has made considerable progress toward the Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation goal, and labor market conditions have cooled while remaining strong. Reflecting these developments, the risks to achieving our employment and inflation goals are coming into better balance.’

Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress

The US dollar index (DXY) nudged marginally higher after falling for four of the past five sessions, but the move was limited and left the DXY below the recent trend support. Thursday’s US CPI report (13:30UK) is now expected to be the next driver of US volatility. Core inflation y/y is expected to remain unchanged at 3.4%, while headline inflation y/y is forecast at 3.1%, down from 3.3% in May.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image1.png

EUR/USD Sentiment Analysis

Retail trader sentiment for EUR/USD is mixed. While 39.48% of traders are net-long, recent shifts in positioning suggest conflicting signals. The contrarian view indicates potential upward price movement, but changes in net-short positions present a nuanced outlook. Our current trading bias for EUR/USD remains mixed.

image2.png
How to Trade EUR/USD
GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis

GBP/USD sentiment is currently mixed. With 33.70% of traders net-long, the contrarian view suggests potential price increases. However, recent changes in positioning present conflicting signals. Net-long positions have increased slightly daily but decreased significantly weekly, while net-short positions have grown both daily and weekly. This combination results in a mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

image3.png
What are your views on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

