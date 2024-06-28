US Dollar Index (DXY) Listless After Core PCE Meet Forecasts

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – Renewed Volatility Ahead, US PCE and French Elections
2024-06-27 08:10:40
EUR/USD Latest: Polling Data Places Marine Le Pen’s Party in Top Spot
2024-06-25 08:15:51
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Dow Surges and Nikkei 225 Moves Higher, but Nasdaq 100 Continues to Drop Back​​​​​​
2024-06-25 12:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-28 07:45:57
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Retail Sentiment Analysis Update
2024-06-24 07:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower
2024-06-20 11:37:39
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Update: Why Markets Don’t Appear to be Buying the MoF Story
2024-06-26 15:30:02
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-25 16:30:29
More View More
US Dollar Index (DXY) Listless After Core PCE Meet Forecasts

US Dollar Index (DXY) Listless After Core PCE Meet Forecasts

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US Dollar Index (DXY) Listless After Core PCE Meet Forecasts

  • Core PCE y/y and m/m met market forecasts.
  • US dollar quiet post-data, US non-farm payrolls (July 5th) the next driver.

For all high-impact data and event releases, see the real-time DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Dollar Slips After US Durable Goods, Jobs Data – US Q1 GDP Meets Forecasts

The US dollar barely moved after the release of the highly-anticipated US Core PCE data as all readings met market forecasts. Core PCE y/y fell to 2.6% from 2.8% in April, while the m/m reading feel to 0.1% from a prior reading of 0.3%. Month-end and quarter-end rebalancing flows may shift currencies going into the weekend.

image1.png

Attention now turns to next week, where the monthly US Jobs Report (Friday July 5th) will hold sway. US markets are closed on Thursday to celebrate July 4th, so next week’s NFPs may not get the usual attention they command as traders extend their Independence Day holiday.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The US Dollar Index is flat on the day after attempting to print a new multi-week high earlier in the session. The daily chart shows the DXY continuing to post higher lows and higher highs since the end of last year, and if this sequence continues then the double high made in mid-April and early May will be tested in the short-term.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart using TradingView

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

What are your views on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Slips After US Durable Goods, Jobs Data - US Q1 GDP Meets Forecasts
US Dollar Slips After US Durable Goods, Jobs Data - US Q1 GDP Meets Forecasts
2024-06-27 13:10:11
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – Renewed Volatility Ahead, US PCE and French Elections
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – Renewed Volatility Ahead, US PCE and French Elections
2024-06-27 08:10:40
USD/JPY Update: Why Markets Don’t Appear to be Buying the MoF Story
USD/JPY Update: Why Markets Don’t Appear to be Buying the MoF Story
2024-06-26 15:30:02
Aussie CPI Surpasses Estimates, Fueling RBA Hike Odds – AUD Strengthens
Aussie CPI Surpasses Estimates, Fueling RBA Hike Odds – AUD Strengthens
2024-06-26 08:18:34
Advertisement