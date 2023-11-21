 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Index (DXY) Continues Recovery as FOMC Minutes Have Minimal Impact
2023-11-21 19:26:49
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Bid on USD Weakness as Vulnerabilities Remain
2023-11-20 13:10:22
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Latest: Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2023-11-21 13:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Starts the Week Lower, FOMC Minutes Next
2023-11-20 15:42:30
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for FOMC as Markets Process UK Borrowing
2023-11-21 07:52:26
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2500 on US Dollar Weakness
2023-11-20 11:30:40
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest: Yen Strengthens Ahead of Japanese CPI Report
2023-11-21 16:41:22
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Index (DXY) Continues Recovery as FOMC Minutes Have Minimal Impact

US Dollar Index (DXY) Continues Recovery as FOMC Minutes Have Minimal Impact

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

US DOLLAR, EUR/USD KEY POINTS POST FOMC MINUTES:

MOST READ: Crypto Forecast: Will Bitcoin Have What it Takes to Break the $38k Mark?

The US Federal Reserve released the minutes of the November FOMC meeting a short while ago with no real surprises and a rather subdued market reaction. This shouldn’t come as a surprise given the data and the reaction market participants since then with the recent US Inflation print in particular facilitating a broad sell off in the US Dollar.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on theUS DollarQ4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Although the outlook might have changed for Fed members since the meeting some the key takeaways include that the September staff projections remained unchanged. The Fed once again reiterating their desire on data-based decision making while participants noted that further policy tightening would be appropriate if information showed progress to inflation goal was insufficient. As mentioned earlier, the recent CPI print would no doubt have buoyed members but there is still work to do as Fed policymakers have been quick to point out of late.

Fed policymakers do remain unhappy about the limited progress in bringing down core services ex housing inflation while confirming the need to see a more sustained push lower on the inflation front to breathe easier. According to the FedWatch tool, Fed rate expectations little changed after the Fed minutes, first rate cut seen likely in May 2024, fully priced in for June 2024.

Tomorrow is the last day of high impact data from the US for the week with Durable Goods Orders and Michigan Sentiment Final print due. Neither of these are expected to be particularly exciting and could end up having a minimal or short-term impact on the US Dollar.

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

US ECONOMY

The US Economy has shown positive signs of late for the Fed in particular as inflation and the labor market show signs of cooling. This should not come as a surprise given the current interest rate environment and factors such as the resumption of student loan repayments at the end of September. This has no doubt affected the consumers pocket and thus have a knock-on effect on demand. This would in tun affect retail sales and thus push prices lower if this momentum continues.

The holiday season and Black Friday lies ahead and could throw a spanner in the works should consumers splurge once more. A difficult task given the current environment but as pointed out by the New York Fed yesterday, the application rate for credit cards continues to remain robust in 2023. This is why the December batch of data may prove to be a tricky one and not represent the overall economic environment. One thing that looks a certainty right now, and that is that any rate hikes at the Fed’s December meeting and early 2024 looks unlikely.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

MARKET REACTION

Following the data release the dollar index remained relatively unchanged which shouldn’t come as a surprise. The DXY does face some resistance at the time of writing as it has tapped the 200-day MA which could provide some resistance tomorrow as well.

Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart- November 21, 2023

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

EURUSD has already begun its selloff thanks to the DXY recovery today. This has seen EURUSD push below the 1.0900 level with market participants keeping a close eye on whether the move will be sustainable.

Immediate resistance around the 1.0950 area and todays daily high with a break higher leading EURUSD toward the psychological 1.1000 handle.

EURUSD Daily Chart- November 21, 2023

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the fourth quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Latest: Yen Strengthens Ahead of Japanese CPI Report
USD/JPY Latest: Yen Strengthens Ahead of Japanese CPI Report
2023-11-21 16:41:22
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Susceptible to SA CPI & SARB
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Susceptible to SA CPI & SARB
2023-11-21 14:28:09
RBA Minutes Reveal Motive Behind the November Hike
RBA Minutes Reveal Motive Behind the November Hike
2023-11-21 11:55:27
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for FOMC as Markets Process UK Borrowing
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for FOMC as Markets Process UK Borrowing
2023-11-21 07:52:26
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Nov 21, 2023