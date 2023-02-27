 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?
2023-02-27 04:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook – EUR/USD and EUR/JPY are Seeing Different Set-ups
2023-02-27 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD at Fresh 2023 Highs After Bullish Breakout, Oil Forges Bearish Pattern
2023-02-26 03:00:00
Oil Outlook: Russia – Ukraine One Year of Conflict Boosts WTI & Brent
2023-02-24 15:00:22
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GDP
2023-02-26 16:00:00
Equities Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq Lifted by Upbeat Earnings
2023-02-23 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GDP
2023-02-26 16:00:00
Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Under Pressure From Raging Dollar
2023-02-26 12:00:32
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GDP
2023-02-26 16:00:00
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Looks Fragile Ahead of US PCE Data
2023-02-24 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?
2023-02-27 04:30:00
USDJPY Inches Up Incoming BoJ Head Suggests Continuity With Kuroda
2023-02-24 12:00:21
More View More
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?

US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Index, USD, PCE, Treasury Yields, ECB, G-20, USD/JPY - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar resumed strengthening as price pressures build
  • The Fed reminded markets of their intention and yields responded
  • Equities and risk assets are struggling. Will USD be boosted by sentiment?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The US Dollar has held onto the gains seen going into the close last week after a red-hot core US PCE print on Friday and Fed officials re-iterating their hawkishness.

To recap, the core US PCE index came in at 4.7% year-on-year to the end of January on Friday against 4.3% anticipated and 4.6% previously. This is regarded by the markets as the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.

Risk assets are generally under pressure to start the week as the market contemplates the Fed funds rate path. 25 basis point hikes are now priced in for their next 3 meetings and the peak in this rate cycle is now 5.4%, rather than the 4.9% anticipated last month.

Fed board members Loretta Mester, James Bullard and Susan Collins all crossed the wires with hawkish comments over the weekend.

Treasury yields have held the higher levels seen on Friday with the 2-year note surging above 4.8% again, the highest level in 15-years.

APAC equities are mostly in the red to varying degrees today to reflect the negative US equity performance on Friday. Futures are pointing to a steady start for the Wall Street cash session later.

Currency markets have mostly had a quiet day so far with the Aussie and Kiwi Dollars dipping to reflect the risk aversion sentiment.

The G-20 meeting has wrapped up with no consensus on the wording of the communique. Russia and China objected to terminology and language around the Ukraine war.

Ignazio Visco, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of Italy Governor, made comments that rates will be as restrictive as necessary to deal with the inflation problem.

The firming of crude oil prices on Friday has been maintained today with the WTI futures contract near US$ 76 bbl and the Brent contract nudging toward US$ 83 bbl. Gold appears vulnerable as it trades down toward US$ 1,800 an ounce.

Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Ueda appeared in Japan’s parliament today and said that the current monetary policy stance is appropriate for now.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

DXY (USD) INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The DXY index has continued to surge higher after breaking out of a descending trend channel

The 21-day y simple moving average (SMA) has crossed above the 55-day SMA to generate a Golden Cross that may indicate that bullish momentum could evolve.

Resistance might be at the previous peaks of 105.63 and 105.82. The latter is also near the 100-day SMA which may lend resistance.

On the downside, support could be at the breakpoint of 104.67 ahead the prior lows of 103.76, 102.58 and 100.82.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Slides After FOMC Boost as Hikes Get Baked in. Is There a New Trend for USD?
US Dollar Slides After FOMC Boost as Hikes Get Baked in. Is There a New Trend for USD?
2023-02-23 04:30:00
Euro Steadied the Ship Ahead of CPI as Treasury Yields Leap. Lower EUR/USD?
Euro Steadied the Ship Ahead of CPI as Treasury Yields Leap. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-02-22 04:30:00
Swedish Krona Holds the High Ground as US Return from Holidays. Lower EUR/SEK?
Swedish Krona Holds the High Ground as US Return from Holidays. Lower EUR/SEK?
2023-02-21 04:30:00
US Dollar Holds Gains as Markets Weigh Fed Moves. Will Yields Boost USD?
US Dollar Holds Gains as Markets Weigh Fed Moves. Will Yields Boost USD?
2023-02-20 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023