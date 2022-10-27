US Dollar Gains Despite Lower Yields ahead of Core PCE Data. What Now for DXY?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pulls Back, DAX Pushes Breakout After ECB’s 75 bp Hike
2022-10-27 15:00:32
Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 75 Bps, Citing Inflation Risks, EURUSD Down
2022-10-27 12:39:48
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Aims for October High as US Exports Surge Ahead of Russian Fuel Ban
2022-10-27 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Amazon Plummets Around 20% as AWS and Sales Disappoint Expectations
2022-10-27 20:15:00
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-27 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
2022-10-27 16:30:09
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
2022-10-27 08:05:28
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
Nasdaq and Dollar Drop on Different Drivers, Prepare for a Lot More Event Risk Ahead
2022-10-27 03:30:30
More View more
US Dollar Gains Despite Lower Yields ahead of Core PCE Data. What Now for DXY?

US Dollar Gains Despite Lower Yields ahead of Core PCE Data. What Now for DXY?

Diego Colman, Strategist

US DOLLAR KEY POINTS:

  • U.S. dollar jumps despite lower U.S. Treasury yields, with the large drop in the euro explaining this move
  • U.S. third-quarter GDP tops expectations, but the internals point to economic weakness
  • All eyes will be on the Core PCE report on Friday

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: EUR/USD Pulls Back, DAX Pushes Breakout After ECB’s 75 bp Hike

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, jumped on Thursday, rising about 0.8% 110.58, boosted by a steep drop in the euro following the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. For context, the ECB raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 1.50%, in line with expectations, but failed to embrace a hawkish stance amid mounting recession risks.

Today's moves in the FX market came despite a sharp drop in U.S. Treasury yields seen across the curve in the wake of the release of U.S. gross domestic product data. Although third-quarter GDP surprised to the upside, growing at an annualized rate of 2.6% versus the 2.4% expected, the outturn was driven by the external sector, with other components largely muted, a sign of underlying economic weakness.

In the face of rapidly softening demand conditions, the FOMC may be on the verge of adopting a less forceful and more data-dependent tightening bias, slowing the pace of interest rate hikes to avoid a severe downturn that could crush the labor market. This would not yet constitute a pivot, but it would be the first step in that direction.

To better anticipate when the U.S. central bank may begin to change its strategy, it is important to closely watch how inflationary pressures evolve in the country. That said, traders will have a chance to assess the consumer price outlook on Friday when the U.S. Commerce Department releases the September Core PCE figure, the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge. This metric is forecast to have risen 0.2% month-over-month and 5.2% year-over year.

For the Fed to become less hawkish going forward, there should be convincing evidence that inflation is moderating, so the lower the core PCE number, the better the prospects for this narrative. In the same vein, a weak number should put downward pressure on yields, creating a more favorable backdrop for near-term US dollar weakness.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After Thursday’s rally, the DXY index appears to be approaching a key resistance in the 110.75 area, near the 50-day simple moving average. If bulls manage to push prices above this barrier, buying momentum could accelerate, paving the way for a move towards 111.70, followed by 113.50. On the flip side, if sellers return and spark a bearish reversal, initial resistance is located around 109.30/109.00. If this zone is breached, a drop towards 107.70 cannot be ruled out.

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

DXY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Economy Grows by 2.6% in Third Quarter, but GDP Data May Overstate Strength
US Economy Grows by 2.6% in Third Quarter, but GDP Data May Overstate Strength
2022-10-27 12:40:12
Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 75 Bps, Citing Inflation Risks, EURUSD Down
Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 75 Bps, Citing Inflation Risks, EURUSD Down
2022-10-27 12:39:48
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
2022-10-27 08:05:28
Euro Shoots Higher as US Dollar Drops Ahead of ECB Rate Decision. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Shoots Higher as US Dollar Drops Ahead of ECB Rate Decision. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-27 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR