US Dollar Gains as Markets Digest Rosy Retail Sales After CPI Data, Where to?

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
EUR/USD Threatens Key Support, Double Top Pattern in Play as Bears Tighten Grip
2023-02-15 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA
2023-02-15 08:56:32
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI
2023-02-14 08:58:35
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
What Has the Dow Done After Past CPI Releases?
2023-02-14 21:30:27
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Battered in the Aftermath of US CPI
2023-02-15 14:30:38
Gold Prices Looked Past an Inflation Beat, But Broader Outlook Remains Bearish
2023-02-15 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: CPI Miss Confirms Cooling UK Inflation, GBP on Offer
2023-02-15 07:34:58
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Looks to UK Inflation Data for Directional Bias
2023-02-14 20:10:31
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Outlook Receives Bullish Charge on Break Higher
2023-02-15 21:30:39
USD/JPY Pushing Higher on US Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness
2023-02-15 10:30:13
US Dollar Gains as Markets Digest Rosy Retail Sales After CPI Data, Where to?

US Dollar Gains as Markets Digest Rosy Retail Sales After CPI Data, Where to?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

US Dollar, Retail Sales, Australian Jobs Data – Asia Pacific Market Open:

  • US Dollar was on the move on Wednesday after red-hot CPI data
  • Greenback focused on a rosy US retail sales print and Fed bets
  • Asia-Pacific session contains key Australian jobs report for AUD

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Asia-Pacific Market Briefing – US Dollar on The Move

The US Dollar rallied about 0.5% on Wednesday, with the DXY index closing at its highest since January 9th. A model that I built outlining the path ahead for the Chinese Yuan correctly showed that back in the middle of January, CNH was getting overbought. Since then, the latter has weakened back into the anticipated margin of error. Still, further gains might be in store for the Greenback.

The US Dollar continued climbing in the aftermath of yesterday’s hotter-than-expected local CPI report, which opened the door for the Federal Reserve to continue its hawkish policy stance. Markets continued pricing out once-anticipated rate cuts towards the end of this year, pushing up front-end government bond yields.

Over the past 24 hours, traders had more economic data surprises to digest. US retail sales unexpectedly gained 3.0% m/m in January. Economists were looking for a 2.0% rise. Meanwhile, homebuilder sentiment also surprised higher in February, climbing the most since the summer of 2020. For the US Dollar, it also didn’t hurt that UK CPI clocked in softer-than-expected in January, denting the British Pound.

Heading into Thursday’s Asia-Pacific trading session, Wall Street was able to shrug off what retail sales data could mean for the Fed, focusing on a resilient economy. As such, sentiment could remain relatively upbeat. All eyes turn to Australia’s jobs report in the wake of increasingly hawkish RBA policy anticipation. Upbeat data could further reinforce this, offering a boost to AUD/USD.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, DXY continues to make upside progress in the aftermath of a bullish Rising Sun candlestick pattern. Prices closed above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), but remain under the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 104.11. A confirmatory push above the latter could open the door to extending recent gains and reversing the downtrend from the end of last year.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DXY Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Analysis

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

