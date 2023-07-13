 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Soars on USD Weakness, EUR/GBP Struggles Against GBP Strength
2023-07-13 08:00:35
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-12 23:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Face Technical Hurdles. Where to Next?
2023-07-13 11:56:56
Crude Oil Joins the Party as the US Dollar Takes a Tonking. Higher WTI?
2023-07-13 00:30:00
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2023-07-12 03:30:00
Gold Prices Hang on At Highs, Benign US CPI Prompts Rate Rethink
2023-07-13 10:28:41
Gold Boosted by US CPI; Reverse Head & Shoulders Triggers in XAU/USD
2023-07-13 03:30:00
USD/JPY in Downward Spiral as Yields Tank, GBP/USD Soars to Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-07-13 17:15:00
UK Economy Shrinks Less Than Expected in May, GBP/USD Breaches 1.3000
2023-07-13 06:30:49
USD/JPY in Downward Spiral as Yields Tank, GBP/USD Soars to Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-07-13 17:15:00
USD/JPY Plummets on Hotter Household Inflation Expectations
2023-07-12 10:30:14
US Dollar Forecast: Sentiment Positive on AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Bearish on USD/CAD

US Dollar Forecast: Sentiment Positive on AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Bearish on USD/CAD

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
AUD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -18% 27% 2%
Weekly -42% 95% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD IG CLIENT SENTIMENT OUTLOOK - BULLISH

IG client sentiment data shows 45.50% of traders are net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of short to long sitting at 1.20 to 1. The number of traders who are net-long is 21.36% below yesterday’s levels and 39.21% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 38.32% higher than yesterday and 64.44% above what was recorded in the previous week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that shorts are overwhelming longs suggests AUD/USD may remain on an upward trajectory. Overall, traders betting against AUD/USD are rising compared to yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes in positioning gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

image1.png

Source: DailyFX

NZD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 25% 8%
Weekly -30% 43% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD IG CLIENT SENTIMENT OUTLOOK - BULLISH

IG Client Sentiment data shows 41.85% of traders are net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of short to long standing at 1.39 to 1. Further, data reveals that traders are now at their least net-long since Dec 27 when the pair traded around 0.63. Overall, the number of traders net-long is 17.75% lower than yesterday and 34.71% below last week’s level, while the number of traders net-short is 28.78% higher than yesterday and 20.00% above what was observed last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short in aggregate suggests NZD/USD may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes in positioning gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

image2.png

Source: DailyFX

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -5% 0%
Weekly 16% -23% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD IG CLIENT SENTIMENT OUTLOOK – BEARISH

IG Client Sentiment data shows 66.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of long to short at 1.99 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.36% higher than yesterday and 10.43% below last week’s prevailing level, while the number of traders net-short is 16.67% lower than yesterday and 3.78% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are overwhelmingly net-long suggests USD/CAD may continue to retreat. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. All in all, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes in the balance of shorts and longs gives us a bearish trading bias.

image3.png

Source: DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

