US Dollar Forecast: Sentiment Positive on AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Bearish on USD/CAD
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-18%
|27%
|2%
|Weekly
|-42%
|95%
|-5%
AUD/USD IG CLIENT SENTIMENT OUTLOOK - BULLISH
IG client sentiment data shows 45.50% of traders are net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of short to long sitting at 1.20 to 1. The number of traders who are net-long is 21.36% below yesterday’s levels and 39.21% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 38.32% higher than yesterday and 64.44% above what was recorded in the previous week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that shorts are overwhelming longs suggests AUD/USD may remain on an upward trajectory. Overall, traders betting against AUD/USD are rising compared to yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes in positioning gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
Source: DailyFX
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-10%
|25%
|8%
|Weekly
|-30%
|43%
|1%
NZD/USD IG CLIENT SENTIMENT OUTLOOK - BULLISH
IG Client Sentiment data shows 41.85% of traders are net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of short to long standing at 1.39 to 1. Further, data reveals that traders are now at their least net-long since Dec 27 when the pair traded around 0.63. Overall, the number of traders net-long is 17.75% lower than yesterday and 34.71% below last week’s level, while the number of traders net-short is 28.78% higher than yesterday and 20.00% above what was observed last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short in aggregate suggests NZD/USD may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes in positioning gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
Source: DailyFX
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|2%
|-5%
|0%
|Weekly
|16%
|-23%
|0%
USD/CAD IG CLIENT SENTIMENT OUTLOOK – BEARISH
IG Client Sentiment data shows 66.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of long to short at 1.99 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.36% higher than yesterday and 10.43% below last week’s prevailing level, while the number of traders net-short is 16.67% lower than yesterday and 3.78% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are overwhelmingly net-long suggests USD/CAD may continue to retreat. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. All in all, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes in the balance of shorts and longs gives us a bearish trading bias.
Source: DailyFX
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.