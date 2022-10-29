US Dollar Forecast: Another Fed Jumbo Hike in Focus as Markets Bet on Policy Moderation

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher
2022-10-28 08:28:09
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
2022-10-27 21:30:20
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: FOMC Levels
2022-10-29 09:00:00
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-28 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecasts: Gold Eyes Trend Reversal as Silver Momentum Stalls. Where to for XAU, XAG?
2022-10-28 20:00:00
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
2022-10-27 16:30:09
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE and Fed Hikes Threaten GBP Recovery
2022-10-28 16:00:00
GBP Outlook: UK Tax Hikes Considered and PCE Data to Inform FOMC
2022-10-28 11:52:55
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Yielding to a Revitalized Dollar as the BoJ Offers No Help
2022-10-28 09:30:12
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Forecast: Another Fed Jumbo Hike in Focus as Markets Bet on Policy Moderation

US Dollar Forecast: Another Fed Jumbo Hike in Focus as Markets Bet on Policy Moderation

Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • US Dollar weakens as S&P 500 gains, Fed hawkishness bets taper
  • Eyes are on another jumbo 75-basis point rate hike on Wednesday
  • That will be followed by Friday’s non-farm payrolls likely cooling
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The DXY US Dollar index has declined by over 1 percent over the past 2 trading weeks. That was the worst 10-day performance since the middle of July. A couple of reasons could explain the move. The first is an improvement in risk appetite. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose about 2.4%, closing at the highest since late September, denting demand for the haven-linked currency.

This optimism on Wall Street could be explained by an overall solid earnings season so far. The second reason for the dollar’s stumble is a moderation in Federal Reserve hawkish expectations ahead of November’s monetary policy announcement. Looking at the chart below, markets have pulled back projections of a 50-basis point hike in 2023, falling to just a quarter of a percentage move.

The Fed is almost surely going to deliver another jumbo 75-basis point rate hike on Wednesday, bringing rates to 4%. Markets, however, are more interested in what’s after. A 50-basis point rise is priced in for December, followed by 25bps in January. In other words, there are rising expectations of a Fed moderation brewing in financial markets, likely contributing to the S&P 500’s rise and the US Dollar’s drop.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Are markets getting ahead of themselves? The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation missed expectations for September, with PCE core running at 5.1% y/y versus 5.2% seen. This is still up from 4.9% in August. Meanwhile, the Employment Cost Index crossed the wires at 1.2% for the third quarter, down from 1.3% prior. Despite the growth slowdown, it remains at its most elevated since 2003.

Thus, recent data could go both ways if you are trying to gauge if inflation is slowing. But, this is certainly much better than if both pieces of data beat expectations. As such, the recent performance of the Greenback seems reasonable. What remains uncertain is how Fed policymakers will approach the pace of tightening in the coming months. Do keep in mind that balance sheet reduction is in full swing.

Attention then shifts to Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report. The economy is seen adding 190k jobs in October, down from 263k in September. The unemployment rate may rise to 3.6% from 3.5% as average hourly earnings slow. Such a cooldown in the labor market could reinforce Fed moderation language. This may hurt the US Dollar further. Such a probability will keep the fundamental outlook neutral.

2023 Fed Rate Hike Expectations

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: Crucial CPI Data May Prompt RBA Action
Australian Dollar Outlook: Crucial CPI Data May Prompt RBA Action
2022-10-29 00:00:00
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE and Fed Hikes Threaten GBP Recovery
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE and Fed Hikes Threaten GBP Recovery
2022-10-28 16:00:00
US Dollar Retains Gains Despite Softer-than-Expected Core PCE Inflation
US Dollar Retains Gains Despite Softer-than-Expected Core PCE Inflation
2022-10-28 13:00:00
GBP Outlook: UK Tax Hikes Considered and PCE Data to Inform FOMC
GBP Outlook: UK Tax Hikes Considered and PCE Data to Inform FOMC
2022-10-28 11:52:55
Advertisement