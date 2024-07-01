US Dollar (DXY) Back to Flat on the Day After German Inflation and US ISM Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro and CAC 40 Rally After the First Round of French Elections
2024-07-01 07:34:54
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 13, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
2024-07-01 05:23:33
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Starts July With Gains As Markets Look to Increased Summer Demand
2024-07-01 11:00:35
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
2024-06-29 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Dow Surges and Nikkei 225 Moves Higher, but Nasdaq 100 Continues to Drop Back​​​​​​
2024-06-25 12:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
2024-06-30 08:00:31
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-28 07:45:57
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Q2 Range Support, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2024-06-29 03:00:21
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Builds
2024-06-30 23:00:00
USD/JPY Update: Why Markets Don’t Appear to be Buying the MoF Story
2024-06-26 15:30:02
More View More
US Dollar (DXY) Back to Flat on the Day After German Inflation and US ISM Data

US Dollar (DXY) Back to Flat on the Day After German Inflation and US ISM Data

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

US Dollar (DXY) Back to Flat on the Day After German Inflation and US ISM Data

  • US dollar index driven by Euro moves.
  • ISM report shows ongoing weakness in the US manufacturing sector.

For all high impact data and event releases, see the real-time DailyFX Economic Calendar

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted in June for the third straight month, and the 19th time in the last 20 months, according to the latest ISM manufacturing report.

According to Timothy Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, “Demand remains subdued, as companies demonstrate an unwillingness to invest in capital and inventory due to current monetary policy and other conditions. Production execution was down compared to the previous month, likely causing revenue declines, putting pressure on profitability. Suppliers continue to have capacity, with lead times improving and shortages not as severe.”

image1.png
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Attention now turns to the monthly US Jobs Report on Friday (July 5th). US financial markets are closed on Thursday to celebrate July 4th, so the NFP data may not get the same amount of attention it usually commands as traders may look to extend their Independence Day holiday.

The US Dollar Index picked up a very small bid after the data but the greenback’s price action today is being driven by the Euro after the first round of the French elections on Sunday. The Euro accounts for nearly 58% of the US dollar index. The Euro opened the week higher after the results of the first round of voting suggested that the French right-wing party RN would not get an overall majority in the second round of voting. The Euro then gave back some early gains as the latest German inflation release showed price pressures easing by slightly more than expected.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide
 image2.png

The DXY remains pointing higher and looks set to re-test the recent double high around 106.15.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image3.png
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

What are your views on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro and CAC 40 Rally After the First Round of French Elections
Euro and CAC 40 Rally After the First Round of French Elections
2024-07-01 07:34:54
Australian Dollar Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Mixed AUD Outlook as China's Growth Concerns Clash with Resurgent Aussie Price Pressures
Australian Dollar Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Mixed AUD Outlook as China's Growth Concerns Clash with Resurgent Aussie Price Pressures
2024-06-30 15:00:38
US Dollar Q3 Fundamental Outlook: US Dollar to Soften as Fundamental Outlook Eases
US Dollar Q3 Fundamental Outlook: US Dollar to Soften as Fundamental Outlook Eases
2024-06-28 21:00:37
US Dollar Index (DXY) Listless After Core PCE Meet Forecasts
US Dollar Index (DXY) Listless After Core PCE Meet Forecasts
2024-06-28 13:00:30
Advertisement