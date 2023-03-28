US Dollar Dismissed Despite Upbeat Consumer Confidence, Further Pain Ahead?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
EUR/USD Doesn’t Look Ripe for a Break Above 1.10 Ahead of H.8 Data
2023-03-28 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch
2023-03-28 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Surges on Easing Banking Woes and Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-03-28 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Losing its Safe-Haven Shine, US Bond Yields Move Higher
2023-03-28 12:40:03
Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000
2023-03-28 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
2023-03-28 11:59:23
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
More View More
US Dollar Dismissed Despite Upbeat Consumer Confidence, Further Pain Ahead?

US Dollar Dismissed Despite Upbeat Consumer Confidence, Further Pain Ahead?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

US Dollar, Treasury Yield, Consumer Confidence – Asia Pacific Market Open:

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide
  • US Dollar drops on Tuesday despite upbeat consumer confidence
  • Treasury yields push higher, hinting fading dovish Fed estimates
  • Wall Street futures are green heading into Wednesday Asia trade

Asia-Pacific Market Briefing – Lack of Love for the US Dollar

The US Dollar underperformed against its major counterparts on Tuesday, with the DXY Dollar Index dropping about -0.4%. Taking a closer look, DXY is down about 2.4% this month so far, setting up for the worst monthly performance since November.

Traders did not give the Greenback much love despite a combination of solid economic data and a rise in the 2-year Treasury yield. At 14 GMT, Conference Board Consumer Confidence data crossed the wires. The 104.2 outcome for March was higher than the 101 estimate as well as February’s 103.4 outcome. This means sentiment improved this month despite the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

A notable item within the report is that the percentage of participants who noted that jobs were “plentiful” decreased to 49.1%. That was the first drop in 5 months. Still, the reading remains elevated from a historical perspective. Traders also dumped tech-oriented stocks, causing the Nasdaq 100 to slump. The latter is down about 1.1%, looking at the worst week since early March.

Looking at Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session, notable economic event risk is lacking. This is placing traders’ focus on general market sentiment. Wall Street futures are pointing slightly green heading into the Tokyo Stock Exchange opening bell. As such, an improvement in risk appetite could further depress the haven-linked US Dollar.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, the DXY index continues to make downside progress after breaking under a rising channel. The currency is testing lows set last week, which will be interesting to watch. Arguably, the more important support zone to watch will be February lows (100.82 – 101.29). As such, there is room in the near term to continue the bearish trajectory without offering an increasing downside technical bias. Key resistance seems to be the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter
 US Dollar Technical Analysis

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Sinks After Powell Speech and Yellen Testimony, Will US Dollar Rebound?
S&P 500 Sinks After Powell Speech and Yellen Testimony, Will US Dollar Rebound?
2023-03-22 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
US Dollar Gains as Fed Balance Sheet Swells, but it is Not What You Think
US Dollar Gains as Fed Balance Sheet Swells, but it is Not What You Think
2023-03-16 23:00:00
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR