US CPI Steadies Around Estimates – USD and Treasuries Rise

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – German Economic Outlook Slumps in August
2024-08-13 13:00:50
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​
2024-08-12 11:00:00
​​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Dow struggle but Dax moves higher​​​​​​​
2024-08-08 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Jul 19, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,400.62.
2024-08-12 17:23:33
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Headline Inflation Rises by Less Than Expected, GBP/USD Now Eyes US CPI
2024-08-14 07:28:07
UK Unemployment Rate Falls Unexpectedly, but Major Concerns Reappear
2024-08-13 08:30:29
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back
2024-08-08 08:41:57
US CPI Steadies Around Estimates – USD and Treasuries Rise

US CPI Steadies Around Estimates – USD and Treasuries Rise

Richard Snow, Strategist

  • US CPI prints mostly in line with estimates, yearly CPI better than expected
  • Disinflation advances slowly but shows little signs of upward pressure
  • Market pricing around future rate cuts eased slightly after the meeting
USD Forecast
US CPI Prints Mostly in Line with Expectations, Yearly CPI Better than Anticipated

US inflation remains in huge focus as the Fed gears up to cut interest rates in September. Most measures of inflation met expectations but the yearly measure of headline CPI dipped to 2.9% against the expectation of remaining unchanged at 3%.

A white paper with black lines Description automatically generated

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Market probabilities eased a tad after the meeting as concerns of a potential recession take hold. Softer survey data tends to act as a forward-looking gauge of the economy which has added to concerns that lower economic activity is behind the recent advances in inflation. The Fed’s GDPNow forecast foresees Q3 GDP growth of 2.9% (annual rate) placing the US economy more or less in line with Q2 growth – which suggests the economy is stable. Recent market calm and some Fed reassurance means the market is now split on weather the Fed will cut by 25 basis points or 50.

Implied Market Probabilities

A screen shot of a computer Description automatically generated

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Immediate Market Reaction

The dollar and US Treasuries have not moved too sharply in all honestly which is to be expected given how closely inflation data matched estimates. It may seem counter-intuitive that the dollar and yields rose after positive (lower) inflation numbers but the market is slowly unwinding heavily bearish market sentiment after last week’s massively volatile Monday move. Softer incoming data could strengthen the argument that the Fed has kept policy too restrictive for too long and lead to further dollar depreciation. The longer-term outlook for the US dollar remains bearish ahead of he Feds rate cutting cycle.

US equity indices have already mounted a bullish response to the short-lived selloff inspired by a shift out of risky assets to satisfy the carry trade unwind after the Bank of Japan surprised markets with a larger than expected hike the last time the central bank met at the end of July. The S&P 500 has already filled in last Monday's gap lower as market conditions appear to stabilise for the time being.

Multi-asset Reaction (DXY, US 2-year Treasury Yields and S&P 500 E-Mini Futures)

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

