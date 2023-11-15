US Breaking News: Retail Sales Beat Pessimistic Estimate, USD Bid

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Softer US Data Propels EURUSD Beyond Key Technical Level
2023-11-15 12:35:07
US Dollar in Freefall After US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100, Gold
2023-11-14 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Ticks Up After US CPI, Holds Most OPEC-Inspired Gains
2023-11-14 15:30:08
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gain On More Signs Global Inflation Rolling Over
2023-11-15 15:30:29
US Dollar in Freefall After US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100, Gold
2023-11-14 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Posts Massive Drop, GBP Offered
2023-11-15 07:29:18
US Dollar in Freefall After US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100, Gold
2023-11-14 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Update: Lower US CPI Tames USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rises
2023-11-14 18:30:15
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
More View More
US Breaking News: Retail Sales Beat Pessimistic Estimate, USD Bid

US Breaking News: Retail Sales Beat Pessimistic Estimate, USD Bid

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

US Retail Sales Turn Lower in October

US retail sales broke its run of six consecutive positive prints in October, dropping 0.1% in the month of October compared to September. In addition, September’s number was revised higher from +0.7% to +0.9%.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Retail sales has contributed to the strength of the US economy as US consumers played a large part in the massive outperformance in US GDP for Q3. However softening labour data (NFP, average weekly earnings) and yesterday’s lower CPI print set the tone ahead of retail sales.

Markets appear to be reacting to the actual print vs the consensus which has seen the dollar and the 2-year treasury yield rise despite retail sales contracting month on month. Markets will be looking ahead to the Santa rally as we head towards the Christmas period.

US Retail Sales Data Drops in October

image2.png

Source: US Census Bureau, Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

The dollar and US yields understandable traded slightly higher in the moments after the release while the S&P 500 E-Mini futures edged lower, but still point towards a higher open. Next on the radar is a number of Fed speakers both later today and more so tomorrow.

Multi-Asset Reaction 5-mins chart (DXY, US 2-year Treasury yields, S&P 500 continuous futures)

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Softer US Data Propels EURUSD Beyond Key Technical Level
Softer US Data Propels EURUSD Beyond Key Technical Level
2023-11-15 12:35:07
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Wage Growth Hits Fresh Highs
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Wage Growth Hits Fresh Highs
2023-11-15 09:17:17
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Posts Massive Drop, GBP Offered
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Posts Massive Drop, GBP Offered
2023-11-15 07:29:18
US Dollar in Freefall After US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100, Gold
US Dollar in Freefall After US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100, Gold
2023-11-14 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 15, 2023