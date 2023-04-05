US Breaking News: ISM Services Miss adds to Economic Concerns

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Holding Weekly Gains, Bulls Eye 1.1000+
2023-04-05 12:00:02
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Remain. Where to for EUR/USD and EURJPY?
2023-04-05 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Glistens as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Slide. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: OPEC+ Actions Lingering, Markets Mull Over Consequences
2023-04-04 12:25:23
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Glistens as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Slide. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-05 05:00:00
Gold Could Test Multi-Month Highs if a Bullish Technical Pattern Plays Out
2023-04-04 11:00:35
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD at Multi-Month Highs, Acceptance Above the 1.2500 Level Remains Key
2023-04-05 10:00:42
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Approaching Key Resistance Areas, Breakouts Incoming?
2023-04-04 09:29:23
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
More View More
US Breaking News: ISM Services Miss adds to Economic Concerns

US Breaking News: ISM Services Miss adds to Economic Concerns

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

ISM Non-Manufacturing (Services) PMI Misses Estimate

The second of the two measures gauging the health of the US economy compounded concerns that the relatively strong US economy is showing signs of concern. The ISM non-manufacturing PMI data came in at 51.2 vs expectations of 54.5 and a prior print of 55.1 in February.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Signs of Concern Emerge for the US Economy

The disappointing US services data comes after the ISM manufacturing data plunged deeper into contractionary territory (46.3 from 47.7 in Feb), ADP employment data declined (145k vs 242 in Feb) and US job openings eased from 10.824 million to 9.931 million. While the data above likely reflects the uncertainty that ensued around the banking instability during the majority of March, the fact that the softer data is appearing across the board means this is certainly something that warrants further attention if recession concerns are to pick up from here.

image2.png

Source Refinitiv

Immediate Market Response (Select Markets)

DXY (US Dollar Basket)

The dollar managed a recovery after initially declining in the moments after the data release. The US dollar is likely to be involved in a tug of war as growing market expectations of rate cuts in H2 keep the dollar suppressed, while on the other hand, the greenback still has safe-haven appeal (as data softens) and can rise on further hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials.

source: TradingView

US 2-Year Yields

Rates on the shorter side of the yield curve, like the US dollar, saw an immediate drop but differs from the dollars response in that it has thus far been unable to rally back to levels witnessed prior to the data release.

source: TradingView

S&P 500

The S&P500 index eased after the release of the ISM services data, putting the index on course for a second day of declines. Before that, US equities were on quite the bullish run, rising as risk appetite returned to the market as recent support measures from the Fed eases concerns regarding US regional banks.

Next up on the calendar is US initial jobless claims - given the softer employment data this week - and US Non-farm Payrolls on Friday, which happens to occur over a public holiday meaning the potential for highly volatile moves remain a possibility considering lower expected liquidity.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Holding Weekly Gains, Bulls Eye 1.1000+
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Holding Weekly Gains, Bulls Eye 1.1000+
2023-04-05 12:00:02
GBP/USD at Multi-Month Highs, Acceptance Above the 1.2500 Level Remains Key
GBP/USD at Multi-Month Highs, Acceptance Above the 1.2500 Level Remains Key
2023-04-05 10:00:42
AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Governor Lowe Unable to Deter Falling Aussie Dollar
AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Governor Lowe Unable to Deter Falling Aussie Dollar
2023-04-05 07:50:10
New Zealand Dollar Soars as RBNZ Surprises with a More Aggressive Hike, Where to?
New Zealand Dollar Soars as RBNZ Surprises with a More Aggressive Hike, Where to?
2023-04-05 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
US 500
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023