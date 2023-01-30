 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Minor Setback on Cards?
2023-01-30 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
The US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Dow Index's 5-Day Advance Still a Range and Nasdaq 100 Overtakes the 200 SMA
2023-01-26 21:30:54
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: GC 1923 Still in Play – Can Bulls Tag 2k?
2023-01-26 19:01:51
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
GBP Weekly Outlook: BoE & Fed to Dictate Pound Sentiment
2023-01-28 01:59:38
Expect A Dollar Breakout and Potentially a S&P 500 Trend Next Week with FOMC On Tap
2023-01-28 01:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Support Test Into a Heavy Week of Data
2023-01-27 21:00:10
The US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Index, USD, Fed, FOMC, China, CSI 300, Hang Seng - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar remains range bound as the Fed meeting looms
  • An impending tightening by the BoE and ECB also clouds expectations
  • China’s re-opening might provide a bright spot. Will that send the DXY index lower?

USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The US Dollar continues to tread water to start the week ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.

The market is anticipating a 25 basis point (bp) lift in the overnight target rate. Friday’s PCE inflation data suggests that a slowing in the pace of hikes might be appropriate.

A crucial aspect will be the post-decision press conference where Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be speaking in a question-and-answer session. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted recession risks last Friday.

It is a big week ahead for central banks with the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) also delivering a verdict for their respective rate paths on Thursday. A Bloomberg survey of economists forecasts a 50 bp hike from both banks.

Mainland Chinese markets re-opened today after a week off to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The CSI 300 equity index opened over 2% higher but then eased lower throughout the day. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) went deep in the red, down over 1.6% at one stage.

Korea’s Kospi index was also notably lower while Australian and Japanese indices were little changed. Futures markets are pointing to a benign start to the Wall Street cash session later.

Currency markets have had a quiet start to the week while crude oil continues to languish after Friday’s sell-off. OPEC+ will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss production targets where most of the market is not anticipating a change.

Likewise, gold has been subdued so far, trading near US$ 1,930 at the time of going to print.

After the German GDP number today, the US will see the latest read of the Dallas Fed’s manufacturing activity index.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

DXY (USD) INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The DXY index continues to moulder near the 10-month low. This month’s low of 101.50 and the May 2020 low of 101.30 might provide support. The price has been in the 101.50 – 103.49 range for 3-weeks.

On the topside, resistance could be at the breakpoint of 103.42 or the prior peaks of 103.49, 105.63, 105.82, 107.20 and 108.00.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

