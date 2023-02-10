Swedish Krona Bolts Higher, Norwegian Krone Follows. Where to for EUR/SEK and EUR/NOK?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:11
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Tumbles with the Fed Fuelling the Rate Hike Heat. Will Wall Street Recover?
2023-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies on Fading Fed Pivot Bets, Where to?
2023-02-10 00:00:00
Gold Prices Held Hostage by Fed Expectations – What Next for XAU?
2023-02-09 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
British Pound Latest: GBPUSD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness
2023-02-09 12:00:07
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Winds Up Without a Clear Catalyst, Dollar Needs a Stronger Shove
2023-02-09 01:00:21
More View More
Swedish Krona Bolts Higher, Norwegian Krone Follows. Where to for EUR/SEK and EUR/NOK?

Swedish Krona Bolts Higher, Norwegian Krone Follows. Where to for EUR/SEK and EUR/NOK?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Swedish Krona, EUR/SEK, USD/SEK, Norwegian Krone, EUR/NOK, USD/NOK – Talking Points

  • The Swedish Krona launched higher after the Riksbank rate hike
  • The Nordic bank has a similar inflation fight to other central banks
  • If the Riksbank maintains the hawkish stance, will SEK strengthen more?

The Swedish Krone piled on a staggering rally in the aftermath of the Riksbank lifting its target rate to 3.0% from 2.5% and paved the way for further tightening of monetary policy.

Before the meeting, the market had been leaning toward a pause in the hiking cycle, but it signalled that it is now looking at more rate rises at the next meeting in April and beyond.

The bank said that inflation remains too high. CPI year-on-year to the end of December was 12.3%. In addition, PPI is running rampant, coming in at 18.7% for the same period.

USD/SEK hit an all-time high last October at 11.4964 but SEK has since recovered around 10%. However, EUR/SEK was at a 13-year high of 11.4425 on Monday and the bank acknowledged the problem of a weakening domestic currency that can lead to importing inflation.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Although the hike had mostly been anticipated, the world’s oldest central bank (founded in 1668) also announced that it would pick up the pace of reducing its asset holdings.

They will continue to sell government bonds from their stockpiles. The action is essentially a quantitative tightening (QT).

The re-acceleration of tightening comes after the European Central Bank (ECB) also re-asserted its effort to rein in inflation with a 50 bp lift in its target rate last week. They also signalled that similar size moves could be forthcoming at future meetings.

Not to be left out, neighbouring Norway saw their currency go for a gallop with EUR/NOK sliding away from the 27-month high seen earlier in the week.

Norges bank left rates unchanged at 2.75% at their January meeting and don’t gather again until late March. They do not face the same inflation problem that Sweden and the Euro-zone are staring at.

The NOK is more prone to sways in global sentiment due to its massive supply of energy. Crude oil prices eased overnight after recovering from a 2-month low through the early part of this week.

Globally, it appears that the race is on in many countries to get the inflation genie back in the bottle. The central bank’s policy adjustments may play a large role in currency movements going forward.

EUR/SEK, USD/SEK, EURNOK, USD/NOK

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stock Market Rally Fizzles on Fed Monetary Policy Jitters
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stock Market Rally Fizzles on Fed Monetary Policy Jitters
2023-02-09 19:00:24
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:11
British Pound Latest: GBPUSD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness
British Pound Latest: GBPUSD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness
2023-02-09 12:00:07
AUD Price Forecast: RBA Shielding Aussie Dollar Against Hawkish Fed
AUD Price Forecast: RBA Shielding Aussie Dollar Against Hawkish Fed
2023-02-09 09:00:52
Advertisement

Rates

USD/NOK
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
USD/SEK
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
EUR/NOK
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
EUR/SEK
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023