S&P 500 Outlook: Consumer Confidence Falls, Debt-Ceiling Deal Faces Major Test

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Reprieve for the Euro as USD, Yields ease
2023-05-30 17:00:20
Ahead of Euro Area Inflation: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD Price Setups
2023-05-30 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Dips as US Dollar Steadies with a Pending Debt Deal Vote. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-30 05:00:00
Crude Oil Looks to OPEC+ Meeting for Cues; Is Natural Gas Resuming its Downtrend?
2023-05-29 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Lower, Dax Moves Higher While Dow Looks to Edge Up Following Reports of Debt Ceiling Deal​​​​
2023-05-30 09:30:13
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Debt Ceiling, NFPs, AI Frenzy
2023-05-28 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support as Gold Eyes Recovery
2023-05-30 10:30:36
Gold Price Dented by US Dollar Rally with Higher Yields as Debt Ceiling Woes Recede
2023-05-29 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2023-05-30 14:23:30
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Faces Uphill Battle Despite Debt Ceiling Optimism
2023-05-30 07:58:29
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Update: Japanese Officials Watching JPY Volatility, US Debt Ceiling Vote
2023-05-30 12:33:06
Crude Oil Dips as US Dollar Steadies with a Pending Debt Deal Vote. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-30 05:00:00
More View More
S&P 500 Outlook: Consumer Confidence Falls, Debt-Ceiling Deal Faces Major Test

S&P 500 Outlook: Consumer Confidence Falls, Debt-Ceiling Deal Faces Major Test

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

S&P 500 FORECAST:

  • US Consumer Confidence slides to 102.3 from an upwardly revised reading of 103.7 in April
  • Sentiment data fails to spark volatility as markets remain focused on the U.S. debt ceiling
  • President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy struck an agreement to suspend the debt limit for a couple of years, but several Republican lawmakers are trying to stall the deal in Congress
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Prices at Risk of Deeper Correction on Surging Real Yields, USD Strength

A popular gauge of U.S. consumer attitudes worsened in May, dragged down by increased pessimism about the short-term outlook for income, the current business environment and general hiring conditions, a sign that Americans may soon begin to rein in spending – the main driver of the country’s economic activity.

According to the Conference Board, consumer confidence declined to 102.3 from an upwardly revised level of 103.7 in April, beating estimates for a more subdued reading of 99.00. Although the result was better than expected, there is no major silver lining, as this is the fourth time in five months that sentiment has deteriorated.

Despite disappointing data, the survey’s results failed to trigger a strong reaction, as traders remain focused on the U.S. debt ceiling saga. Although President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy have struck an agreement to suspend the debt limit through 2025, the deal still faces roadblocks, with several hardline Republicans threatening to block the final bill.

Related: Nasdaq 100 Entrenched in Indisputable Uptrend but Poor Market Breadth Is Ominous

Looking ahead, traders should watch how the situation plays out in Washington in the coming days. While Congress is likely to pass legislation to fund the government at the eleventh's hour, further delays could unleash volatility, as the U.S. could run out of liquidity to pay its obligations as early as the first week of June.

Focusing on the S&P 500, the index has been trending higher in recent weeks despite numerous headwinds, with most gains driven by the “AI” mania. In this context, breadth has been quite narrow, pointing to poor market internals. For a rally to be durable and sustained, strong participation is often required.

In terms of technical analysis, the S&P 500 is hovering above support near 4,200 at the time of writing. If this floor holds, bulls may soon be able to launch an attack on 4,310, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 selloff.

While market bias remains somewhat positive, bullish momentum appears to be fading. For this reason, traders should be prepared for the possibility of a pullback. In case of a setback, initial support rests at 4,200-4,185. On further weakness, sellers’ crosshairs will be fixed on the 50-day SMA near 4,140.

US 500 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 5% 4%
Weekly -8% -4% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

S&P 500 Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Lower, Dax Moves Higher While Dow Looks to Edge Up Following Reports of Debt Ceiling Deal​​​​
FTSE 100 Lower, Dax Moves Higher While Dow Looks to Edge Up Following Reports of Debt Ceiling Deal​​​​
2023-05-30 09:30:13
​​ FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Try to Stabilise Despite Ongoing US Debt Ceiling Woes
​​ FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Try to Stabilise Despite Ongoing US Debt Ceiling Woes
2023-05-26 09:30:34
Dow and Hang Seng Fall Sharply, but Nasdaq 100 Supported by Nvidia​​​​
Dow and Hang Seng Fall Sharply, but Nasdaq 100 Supported by Nvidia​​​​
2023-05-25 09:30:00
Nvidia Earnings Blowout Ripples into the Nasdaq 100, US AAA Rating Cut Risk Brews
Nvidia Earnings Blowout Ripples into the Nasdaq 100, US AAA Rating Cut Risk Brews
2023-05-24 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
Last updated: May 30, 2023