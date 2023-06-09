S&P 500 Challenges Major Resistance as RSI Nears Overbought Zone, Fed Looms

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-09 04:23:34
EU Enters Recession: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-06-08 12:14:42
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Price Bounces Around but is Unable to Break the Range. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-09 01:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Higher Treasury yields triggered profit-taking in Nasdaq overnight
2023-06-08 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Latest – Support Continues to Build Ahead of a Pivotal Week
2023-06-09 13:33:43
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
2023-06-08 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Highlight Sterling’s Strength
2023-06-09 15:08:31
GBP/USD Price Forecast: UK Housing Prices a Sign of Future Pound Weakness?
2023-06-08 08:06:35
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
S&P 500 Challenges Major Resistance as RSI Nears Overbought Zone, Fed Looms

S&P 500 Challenges Major Resistance as RSI Nears Overbought Zone, Fed Looms

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

S&P 500 OUTLOOK:

  • S&P 500 rises and defies an important resistance in the 4,315-4,325
  • Meanwhile, the RSI indicator continues to approach overbought territory, a sign a pullback could be around the corner
  • The Fed’s monetary policy announcement next week could be bearish for risk assets
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Most Read: S&P 500 at 9-Months Highs as Bulls Assert Dominance but Downside Risks Build

The S&P 500 has rallied strongly in recent weeks, up nearly 6% since early April. Heading into the weekend, the equity benchmark was edging upwards and trading at multi-month highs, testing technical resistance in the 4,315-4,325 area, where the August 2022 peak aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of last year's decline.

While the underlying bias remains constructive, there are reasons to be vigilant. First off, the market appears stretched, with the Relative Strength Index approaching overbought conditions at the time of writing. The last few times this oscillator reached extreme overbought values near or above 70, prices dipped shortly thereafter. This is something to keep in mind going forward.

The other potential risk is the Fed’s policy outlook. While the FOMC has embraced a more cautious posture and signaled it could pause its tightening campaign this month, some traders remain skeptical of this plan, especially as other central banks, such as the Bank of Canada, are starting to get hawkish again in the face of persistently high inflation.

Related: Gold Price Latest – Support Continues to Build Ahead of a Pivotal Week

Recommended by Diego Colman
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
We’ll get a better picture of what the Fed is thinking next week when the institution announces its June decision and releases updated macroeconomic projections. Even if policymakers vote to keep borrowing costs on hold in their current range of 5.00% to 5.25%, they could signal a higher peak rate than forecast in the March dot plot.

Given the remarkable resilience of the U.S. economy, tight labor markets and sticky core inflation, the Fed could pencil in two additional 25 basis-points hikes for 2023 and rule out cuts for 2024. The scenario of higher-for-longer rates would be quite bearish for stocks because of its underlying implication: a possible hard landing down the road.

For all the previous reasons, the S&P 500 presents a poor risk-reward profile heading into next week. In fact, bearish setups look more attractive now, with the index overextended and probing a key technical ceiling near 4,315-4,325. In the event of a pullback, initial support rests at the psychological 4,200 level. On further weakness, the focus shifts to 4,140.

On the other hand, if the S&P 500 defies expectations and breaches overhead resistance at 4,315-4,325, the bearish tactical configuration would be invalidated, as this breakout could push prices toward 4,375, followed by 4,420.

US 500 Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 1% -3%
Weekly -6% 8% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

S&P 500 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DISCLOSURES

Short EUR/GBP: Euro Fundamentals Deteriorate Ahead of Central Bank Decisions
Short EUR/GBP: Euro Fundamentals Deteriorate Ahead of Central Bank Decisions
2023-06-08 16:13:03
Price Action Setups for GBP/AUD Following RBA Rate Hike
Price Action Setups for GBP/AUD Following RBA Rate Hike
2023-06-06 09:26:48
USD/CNH Bullish Advance Gains Pace on Stronger USD, Weaker Chinese Data
USD/CNH Bullish Advance Gains Pace on Stronger USD, Weaker Chinese Data
2023-05-31 18:07:12
Aussie Dollar Encounters Bear Flag
Aussie Dollar Encounters Bear Flag
2023-05-30 09:33:26
Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023