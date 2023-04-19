 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
News
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
2023-04-18 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
News
USD/CAD Rises on Oil's Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk
2023-04-19 15:00:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Inflation Reiterates BoC Outlook to Pause Rates
2023-04-18 13:25:22
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Under Yield Pressure, Support Level Nears
2023-04-19 09:00:12
Gold Prices Gain as US Dollar Falls, Keep a Close Eye on Bearish Engulfing Follow-Through
2023-04-19 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
News
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
2023-04-19 06:43:14
GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises
2023-04-18 07:58:52
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
News
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Bullish Continuation Remains Constructive

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Bullish Continuation Remains Constructive

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Silver (XAG/USD) Analysis

  • Silver bulls have not capitulated, upside potential remains above crucial zone of support
  • Upside risks remain in play as US interest rate expectations decline alongside the dollar
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Silver Bulls Have Not Capitulated, Upside Potential Remains

Silver has been on a massive bull run since the SVB saga which has been characterized by very shallow pullbacks – further reinforcing the strength of the trend. However, the most recent pullback which coincided with relative USD strength happens to be the deepest, warranting a closer look.

Silver, like gold, has emerged as one of the standout beneficiaries of a dollar selloff- motivated by rapidly declining interest rate expectations in the latter half of the year. The non-interest-bearing commodities have become relatively more attractive in the shifting interest rate environment and stand to gain from further declines in the value of the greenback.

For silver bulls, the recent pullback could offer more attractive levels for a potential bullish continuation with the sizeable rejection of lower prices evidenced via the extended lower wick on the daily chart. However, such an observation requires a daily close in line with what is being observed intra-day. The possibility of a bullish hammer formation – a typically bullish reversal pattern – suggest that the bulls may not be done yet and the fact that price action no longer trades in overbought territory hints at another push to towards the recent high.

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

A bullish continuation remains constructive above support of 24.65/25 with immediate resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the major 2021 to 2022 move. Thereafter, a retest of the swing high at 26.10 comes into focus.

The 4-hour chart helps to highlight the extend of the downside rejection which emerged after prices treaded just below the zone of support around 25.

Silver (XAG/USD) 4-Hour Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

