Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: NFP to Revive EURUSD Downtrend?
2023-10-06 10:16:10
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
2023-10-05 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Brent, WTI Prices Plunge after Weaker US Demand
2023-10-05 11:17:34
Asia Day Ahead: STI at Key Support, Natural Gas Touches Eight-Month High
2023-10-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
September Jobs Report: Payrolls at 336,000; Gold and US Dollar Go Their Own Way
2023-10-06 12:40:00
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses
2023-10-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Sterling Brushes Off PMI Data and Eyes Recovery
2023-10-05 16:08:34
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
Japanese Yen Latest: NFPs to Send USD/JPY Lower or Will the BoJ Need to Intervene?
2023-10-06 08:00:37
More View More
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ

Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ

The USD/JPY has held the high ground for the majority of Q3 with rallies to the downside proving short lived at this stage. The potential for a downside move however remains in play and with the right fundamental developments could provide an excellent risk/reward potential.

Now I'd like to start off by saying that this is what I would term a high-risk trade as we are going against an extremely bullish uptrend. This coupled with the FED meeting this week and the narrative of higher for longer may seem like a wildcard trade opportunity.

Elevate your trading skills with an extensive analysis of the Japanese Yens prospects, incorporating insights from both fundamental and technical viewpoints. Download your free Q4 guide now!!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) at their most recent Central Bank meeting kept rates steady and signaled no rush to tighten policy. This was largely expected and something I expect to persist in Q4 but the threat of FX intervention remains very much on the table. So far Japanese officials have used comments to help support the Yen but former BoJ members have earmarked the 150.00 level as the level for actual FX intervention.

Now last year the BoJ started FX intervention on September 22, 2022, and in the aftermath, we saw a spike higher in USDJPY (as you can see on the chart below). However, what followed was a steep drop-off in USDJPY from a high of around the 152.00 handle all the way down to the 128.00 mark by early January. I expect FX intervention to have a similar impact this time around should it materialize.

FX INTERVENTION LAST YEAR

image1.png

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

It is important to note that the BoJ do not really issue a warning to markets before intervention and as seen from last year it can take a few days before Intervention is actually felt in the market.

Looking for the best trade ideas for Q4? Look no further and download your complimentary guide courtesy of the DailyFX team of Analysts and Strategists.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Looking at the technical picture, it is clear that we are in a strong uptrend with the 14-day RSI approaching overbought territory. I however would prefer a retest of the 150.00-152.00 mark before looking for a potential short opportunity. Waiting for an announcement around FX Intervention may also pay dividend as we have mentioned above that last year saw a spike higher following intervention before the selloff in USDJPY began a few days later.

USD/JPY WEEKLY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Zain Vawda, TradingView

Now should the opportunity present itself as I mentioned the downside move and potential remains huge. I would suggest keeping a close watch on developments around the BoJ as USDJPY approaches the 150.00 psychological mark and then it comes to using your own discretion for potential entry opportunities.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support Levels:

  • 147.50
  • 145.00 (psychological level)
  • 142.10
  • 140.00 (psychological level)

Resistance Levels:

  • 150.00 (psychological level)
  • 152.00 (2022 high)

Curious to learn how market positioning can affect asset prices? Our sentiment guide holds the insights—download it now!

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -1% 1%
Weekly -5% -3% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD Bulls Eye Further Upside Post Hot NFP Print
USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD Bulls Eye Further Upside Post Hot NFP Print
2023-10-06 14:49:56
September Jobs Report: Payrolls at 336,000; Gold and US Dollar Go Their Own Way
September Jobs Report: Payrolls at 336,000; Gold and US Dollar Go Their Own Way
2023-10-06 12:40:00
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Looks to NFPs for Guidance
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Looks to NFPs for Guidance
2023-10-06 11:29:30
EUR/USD Price Outlook: NFP to Revive EURUSD Downtrend?
EUR/USD Price Outlook: NFP to Revive EURUSD Downtrend?
2023-10-06 10:16:10
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023