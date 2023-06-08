Short EUR/GBP: Euro Fundamentals Deteriorate Ahead of Central Bank Decisions

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Enters Recession: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-06-08 12:14:42
USD Wobbles but Outlook Brightens, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Embark on Divergent Trends
2023-06-07 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Higher Treasury yields triggered profit-taking in Nasdaq overnight
2023-06-08 02:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Muddied by Interference and Low Vol. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-08 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk of Freefall Below the 100-Day MA
2023-06-08 10:30:01
Gold Price Setup: Can Stretched Long Positioning in XAU/USD Trump Technicals?
2023-06-08 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: UK Housing Prices a Sign of Future Pound Weakness?
2023-06-08 08:06:35
British Pound at Mercy of Peers in Light Data Week: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-06-07 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
USD Wobbles but Outlook Brightens, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Embark on Divergent Trends
2023-06-07 16:15:00
More View More
Short EUR/GBP: Euro Fundamentals Deteriorate Ahead of Central Bank Decisions

Short EUR/GBP: Euro Fundamentals Deteriorate Ahead of Central Bank Decisions

Richard Snow, Analyst

EUR/GBP Bearish Continuation

  • Euro zone fundamentals weaken: Technical recession confirmed, inflation data improving which helps build a case for a more dovish ECB to come
  • Markets anticipate another 100-bps worth of tightening from the BoE this year as inflation is way too high still at 8.7%
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EU Fundamentals are Likely to Embolden ECB Doves

Downward revisions to both the Q4 2022 and Q1 GDP quarterly growth figures suggests the European economy is taking strain as financial conditions are set to tighten even further next week. With the euro zone in a technical recession and seeing core inflation head lower, bears within the ECB’s ranks may soon garner support from more hawkish governing council members when it relates to the path of future monetary policy. Furthermore, disappointing Chinese data has revealed that the reopening of its economy has not gone to plan – which has negative trade implications for Germany, Europe’s biggest economy.

On the other hand, the bank of England still sees inflation at 8.7% which is way too high but the good news is that they forecast the figure to drop quickly for the rest of 2023. Nevertheless. markets still anticipate as much as 100-basis points into year end which would place the bank rate at levels anticipated for the Fed at 5.5%. Such expectations are likely to support the pound in the interim.

Market Implied Probabilities of Future BoE Rate Hikes

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/GBP Technicals

EUR/GBP appears to be consolidating within a pennant formation which usually hints at a bearish continuation provided it is preceded by a downtrend. The death cross (blue line crossing below the red line) suggests a bias towards bearish moves. Should prices break below the pennant or even consolidate before regaining downside momentum, 0.8565 is the immediate level to watch, followed by 0.8515 and 0.8500 flat. The bearish bias would need to be reevaluated should prices breach 0.8650 and continue to produce a daily candle close above the zone around 0.8725 (orange zone). An additional risk to this setup is the nearness of the RSI to oversold territory. Therefore, a period of consolidation may be welcomed in this case.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/GBP Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -9% -2%
Weekly -5% 19% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Price Action Setups for GBP/AUD Following RBA Rate Hike
Price Action Setups for GBP/AUD Following RBA Rate Hike
2023-06-06 09:26:48
USD/CNH Bullish Advance Gains Pace on Stronger USD, Weaker Chinese Data
USD/CNH Bullish Advance Gains Pace on Stronger USD, Weaker Chinese Data
2023-05-31 18:07:12
Aussie Dollar Encounters Bear Flag
Aussie Dollar Encounters Bear Flag
2023-05-30 09:33:26
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bulls Dominate but Pullback Looms, Bearish Signals to Watch
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bulls Dominate but Pullback Looms, Bearish Signals to Watch
2023-05-19 16:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023