S&P, Nasdaq Weekly Forecast: US Stocks Eye Further Upside as Q2 Earnings Get Underway

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Gains Momentum but Fibonacci Resistance on Radar
2023-07-15 06:00:00
EUR/USD Catches its Breath at Multi-Month Highs, Where to Next?
2023-07-14 13:30:01
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Face Technical Hurdles. Where to Next?
2023-07-13 11:56:56
Crude Oil Joins the Party as the US Dollar Takes a Tonking. Higher WTI?
2023-07-13 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2023-07-12 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Recent Gains After Stubborn Resistance Falls
2023-07-14 08:00:00
Gold Prices Hang on At Highs, Benign US CPI Prompts Rate Rethink
2023-07-13 10:28:41
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Dollar Selloff Drives Cable Rally Ahead of UK CPI
2023-07-14 10:52:47
USD/JPY in Downward Spiral as Yields Tank, GBP/USD Soars to Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-07-13 17:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Edges Up After Bruising Week, Japanese Yields Rise
2023-07-14 12:00:36
USD/JPY in Downward Spiral as Yields Tank, GBP/USD Soars to Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-07-13 17:15:00
More View More
S&P, Nasdaq Weekly Forecast: US Stocks Eye Further Upside as Q2 Earnings Get Underway

S&P, Nasdaq Weekly Forecast: US Stocks Eye Further Upside as Q2 Earnings Get Underway

Richard Snow, Strategist

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bullish

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Find out what's in store for equities in Q3
Get My Guide

US Stocks Finish the Week Strong, Printing a Fresh Yearly High

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 printed new yearly highs this week as progress on core inflation was enough to trigger a broader equity rally and bullish continuation after last weeks lower close. With core inflation surprising to the downside, printing at 4.8% vs estimates of 5%, markets are growing more confident that prior hikes are having an effect on the real economy – seeing little need for further tightening beyond July.

On Friday, Wall Street banks revealed solid earnings results for Q2 with JP Morgan and Wells Fargo beating estimates. When it comes to earnings, markets tend to be largely focused on the actual figure vs the forecast and less concerned about whether or not the actual print represents a significant drop from the prior quarter or the same quarter one year ago.

S&P 500 Key Technical Levels to Consider Ahead of Corporate Earnings

The S&P 500 has been on an impressive run and despite it nearing overbought territory on the weekly chart, there appears little reason to anticipate a reversal from here. Positive economic data is likely to have had an effect on corporate earnings which tends to support the index.

An important confluence zone of resistance is the next hurdle to overcome if the current trend is set to continue. The confluence zone of resistance comprises of the 4528 level (the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the major 2022 decline), the 4550 level and the upper side of the ascending channel. Technically the uptrend will remain even if prices pullback below 4327.50, but the above-mentioned zone of resistance holds the key to whether the advance continues at the current pace. Support can be seen at the zone between 4309.25 and 4327.50.

S&P 500 (E-Mini Futures) Weekly Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

This week, mega-cap tech stocks perked up noticeably with some of the clear front runners like Nvidia and Meta and Tesla all seeing their share prices appreciate. Next week Wednesday after market close Tesla and Netflix are scheduled to release their trading statement for Q2.

Mega-cap Tech Stock Performance Year-to-Date

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by Richard Snow
See where the opportunities lie for Q3
Get My Guide

Nasdaq Nears Full Recovery of the Major 2022 Decline

The broad picture of the Nasdaq is not too dissimilar to that of the S&P 500, although the Nasdaq has been the darling of the US indices throughout this recovery and continues hold that title. In fact, the Nasdaq has a pretty clean run if it is going to retest the all-time high with little in the way of resistance. The index has already risen above a zone of resistance around 15,260 and 15,423 to eye the upper side of the ascending channel.

The Nasdaq continues its multi-week run within overbought territory and does not appear to be making any attempt to change that. In the event prices do trade lower from here, support comes in at 15,423 and 15,260.

Nasdaq (E-Mini Futures) Weekly Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Earnings Season Welcomes Big Tech Next Week

image4.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX earnings calendar

The Quiz
Find out what type of trader you are
Start Quiz

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Rout Boosts the Aussie
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Rout Boosts the Aussie
2023-07-14 23:00:00
British Pound Outlook: Inflation Data Will Drive GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
British Pound Outlook: Inflation Data Will Drive GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2023-07-14 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Forecast: Weakness Unlikely to Abate Soon but FX Intervention Risks Grow
Japanese Yen Q3 Forecast: Weakness Unlikely to Abate Soon but FX Intervention Risks Grow
2023-07-09 06:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Technical Outlook: No Sign of a Reversal
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Technical Outlook: No Sign of a Reversal
2023-07-09 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 14, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Jul 14, 2023