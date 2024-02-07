S&P 500: Why US Stocks May Not Feel the Love in February

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
2024-02-05 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
2024-02-07 14:30:07
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Edges Lower and Nasdaq 100 Holds up, While Hang Seng Surges​
2024-02-06 11:00:35
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Inch Back From Fed-Inspired Battering, Hold Above $2000
2024-02-06 14:00:25
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cable (GBP/USD) Attempts Recovery - Key Levels for Downside Continuation
2024-02-07 10:03:36
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Steadies After Last Week’s Gains As Market Mulls BOJ Path
2024-02-07 12:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
More View More
S&P 500: Why US Stocks May Not Feel the Love in February

S&P 500: Why US Stocks May Not Feel the Love in February

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

S&P 500 Analysis

  • Recent years have produced meagre returns for the S&P 500 in February
  • Typical election year starts out poorly before surging higher – 60 Day Cop
  • Market breadth appears to be pulling back slightly – catalyst needed to breach 5k mark on the S&P 500?
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Recent Years Have Seen Meagre Returns for the S&P 500 in February

The quiet period after the festive Christmas period has, according to data going back to 2007, witnessed very modest returns for the S&P 500. In fact, over the same time horizon, it represents the third worst month for the index.

With earnings reports for most of the ‘magnificent seven’ behind us, equities may be entering a period where upside momentum begins to slow – particularly ahead of the psychological 5000 level.

S&P 500 Seasonality Chart Showing Average Monthly Returns from 2007 to Present

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Typical Election Year Starts out Poorly Before Surging Higher – 60 Day Chop

In a typical election year, the first three months or 60 trading days have exhibited very choppy returns around the zero mark, according to data going back to 1950. However, after March fortunes have appeared much brighter, seeing significant improvement in the lead up and sometime after the actual vote to end up around 7% for the year.

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Market breadth appears to be pulling back – Catalyst needed to breach 5k mark?

The US stock market and the underlying US economy is advancing at an encouraging pace. Non-farm payroll data saw positive markups on the December and January figures, GDP is moderating but still beating estimates and the services sector expands for the 13th straight month with forward-looking indicators like ‘new orders’ moving higher.

In addition, earnings season has welcomed solid earnings reports for the majority of mega-cap stocks, pulling the rest of the index higher in the process as January appears to show a come down in market breadth since the end of last year. Mega-cap stocks continue to hold influence over the index as a whole and are more than capable of dragging the remaining 493 stocks to new index highs, but that will require some heavy lifting from the US heavyweights.

Bullish momentum is easier to get behind when the majority of stocks are pulling in the same direction and may face difficulty if pockets/sectors begin to witness declines. Thus far it looks like stocks are consolidating or easing slightly after the broadly inclusive rally into year end.

Percentage of S&P 500 Stocks above their 200 SMAs (Measure of Market Breadth)

image3.png

Source: barchart.com, prepared by Richard Snow

We studied thousands of accounts to discover what successful traders get right! Download the summary of our findings below:

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Approaches the Psychological 5,000 Mark

The S&P 500 is on the edge of hitting the 5,000 mark – a significant psychological level for the index outperforming many others at the moment. US stocks were said to come under pressure as interest rates rose above 5% but AI, cloud and tech stocks have shaken off those concerns with some reaching all-time highs.

While history suggests February may slow the bull run, price action remains key. There has been little sign of a reversal in the index and each pullback has proven to offer more attractive levels to buy the tip. The bullish bias remains constructive unless signs to the contrary emerge.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, CAC 40 Resume their Ascents but Nikkei 225 Stays Subdued
FTSE 100, CAC 40 Resume their Ascents but Nikkei 225 Stays Subdued
2024-02-07 11:00:14
FTSE 100, DAX 40 side-lined while S&P 500 trades in record highs
FTSE 100, DAX 40 side-lined while S&P 500 trades in record highs
2024-02-05 11:00:24
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Meta Stock Price at Record High Ahead of Earnings
Meta Stock Price at Record High Ahead of Earnings
2024-01-31 21:30:31
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024